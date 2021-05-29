Fear of viruses in India accelerates gold buyers’ transition to chain stores





The world’s worst coronavirus outbreak is changing the way Indians buy gold, speeding up the shift to modern retail stores. As buyers slowly walk away from the thousands of family-owned jewelry stores that control much of the world’s second-largest gold market, the pandemic has accelerated the process, according to Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewelers India Ltd. “We have seen in the last quarter that the change has become very, very steep,” he said in an interview. “We have seen a lot of new customers come into the stores, about 50% more than a year ago. In this Covid scenario, people don’t want to go to crowded streets and small stores and prefer stand-alone stores like Kalyan. “ India was in shock second deadly wave that overwhelmed its medical infrastructure and brought its official Covid toll to more than 318,000 – a figure which experts say is likely significant undercoverage. This has led some states to restrict economic activity and mobility, unlike last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown, which brought the country to a halt. Demand for gold fell to its lowest level in more than two decades last year, although it rebounded in the first three months of 2021 on the back of falling gold prices and a strong resumption of economic activity. The change in shopping behavior and the resilience of wedding-related shopping boosted Kalyan profits of 54% in the January-March quarter. The company, which counts Warburg Pincus LLC and the Singapore government as investors, raised $ 158 million in a initial public offering in March, one of the biggest sales of shares of Indian jewelers. ‘Fear factor’ “The shift to national and regional brands is clearly on the rise as consumers feel more comfortable and Feel secure in terms of quality, which remains a problem with the unorganized sector, ”said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director of Commtrendz Risk Management Services. Consumer concerns are also pushing small jewelers to agree to new government rules on quality standards to try and retain their customer base, he said. The government’s efforts to get the country’s informal economy to book through measures such as increased digitization, a goods and services tax, and stricter quality standards have improved the market share of established chains like Tata. Group. Titan Co., Kalyan and Malabar Gold & Diamonds. About 60% of Kalyan’s national stores are located in southern India. The Kerala-based jeweler plans to add a dozen more stores in the country this year as he remains optimistic about a recovery in demand despite the second wave of the pandemic. He also expects the switch to chain stores to lead to increased income as well as his plans to open more stores outside of southern India. Gold sales on key buy day in India again criticized by virus Although the scenario is different this year with only localized lockdowns, “the fear factor is much higher because we are seeing a lot of people die,” Kalyanaraman said. “But we have an experience advantage as we faced this kind of crisis last year, we strengthened our balance sheet after our IPO, and the way revenue came back last year, we know that demand cannot disappear, it can only move. to different neighborhoods. “ Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

