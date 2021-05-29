TAYLOR: The other deadly Chinese virus | Free sharing

This is an opinion piece.

Ilove chinese people. I like Chinese food. But I hate the Chinese government, and believe me, the mutual feelings.

The Chinese Communist Party is an evil regime. When it doesn’t steal intellectual property, export deadly drugs, or torture dissidents and minorities, it is oppressing its own people under its red, totalitarian fist.

But all of this doesn’t stop at the Great Wall.

Its authoritarian influence is already weighing heavily on American culture, as evidenced by recent embarrassing apologies from WWE superstar John Cenas for calling Taiwan a country, in the NBA and the firing of Lebron Jamess from Hong Kong or the United States. countless times Hollywood has curtailed its freedom of speech to appease Xi. Jinping.

It also limited your freedom of speech, with the help of corporate media.

Kung influenza, Wuflu virus, China; all of these would have been better terms for the new coronavirus than COVID-19.

They’re short, sweet, add a bit of lightness, and are more in line with traditional protocols of naming a new virus after its place of origin (e.g. Spanish flu, West Nile virus, Ebola). In fact, at the start of the epidemic, most news outlets had no problem calling it the Wuhan flu, but that was before the narrative set in.

Then-President Trump spoke out strongly against China, assuming the Communist government knew more than it knew about the virus. Suddenly he was racist to consider such a thing. It doesn’t matter whether the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology where the dangerous viruses are being studied is located right in the same city where the epidemic started or that at least three laboratory workers fell ill in November 2019 with COVID-like symptoms, according to the Washington Post. Whatever your common sense, it was racist and conspiratorial to go there.

Now, after about a year of censoring the lab leak theory as disinformation, it has become in the news as a potentially viable option. Even Dr Anthony Fauci, who can’t keep his opinions clear on anything, has now said we should at least investigate the possibility of a lab leak.

Bidens’ deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, taking matters a step further, said the administration had not yet ruled out anything regarding the origins of the virus, including whether it had been intentionally disclosed.

Laboratory leak or birth of a bat, accidental or deliberate, the Chinese government must be held accountable for its role in the global pandemic that has killed millions of people. But China has big plans, and growing animosity towards its bad actions could jeopardize future economic and political aspirations.

That’s why I don’t buy #StopAsianHate fashion or think it’s a lot more than propaganda. I never even heard of the AAPI community before around the same time that the CCP needed to show sympathy for itself. As racially charged and divided as America is right now, it wouldn’t be hard to do,nor would it be the first time that China has used its own racial obsessions against us.

Asked about the CCP’s handling of the virus and other human rights issues at a meeting in Alaska last March, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi responded with hostility, saying America has its rights. her own problems to fear and that she was unable to criticize the CCP.

We think it’s important for the United States to change its own image, Yang said. Many people in the United States actually have little trust [its] the democracy.

That last part certainly seems true, but it’s also likely the real China, or whoever wants to hasten the downfall of the United States, is doing everything in their power to fan the flames of division. The surge in crimes against Asians for whatever reason should obviously be condemned, and that’s probably all most people mean when they say #StopAsainHate. If so, given that Asia covers many countries, we should clarify that the hashtag does not include the Chinese government.

There have been good signs that at least a few leaders in Washington are taking the threat from China seriously. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) has spoken strongly against allowing certain types of investments in China that could potentially help grow its economy and military.

We have seen it time and time again, Tuberville said, Chinese companies don’t play by the rules.

Regarding the virus, the US Senate on Thursday passed a bill requiring Biden to declassify any information related to investigations into the origins of the virus. It came after learning that the president had ended an investigation launched by Trump into the Wuhan laboratory.

So maybe get some answers, and maybe the Chinese government hasn’t done anything egregious in its handling of the virus. But the reality is that the CCP infected Western democracies with illiberal ideology for years, and had just woken up with the grim diagnosis.

Daniel taylor is editor-in-chief of The Reporter. His email is [email protected]