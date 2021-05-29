51 dismissed KPK officers, PKS values ​​KPK at rare points





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Vice Chairman of the Shura Council of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Mohamad Sohibul Iman has estimated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to be at its lowest point due to the dismissal of 51 employees who failed the national insight test (TWK). Sohibul also regretted the decision to lay off 51 KPK employees who were deemed to have no commitment and good national knowledge. “Basically the KPK is now at its lowest point where its authority is no longer in place extra ordinary, then people of integrity facing national problems are considered Taliban, ”Sohibul said in a written statement on Saturday (5/29/2021). Sohibul actually questioned what kind of nationalism the KPK is looking for if employees with integrity were not seen as nationalists and instead were left out of the KPK. Read also: Ray Rangkuti: TWK KPK officers divide the nation “What we want is nationalism with integrity and professionalism, if like this we want to build corrupt nationalism, there is nothing wrong with being corrupt. The important thing is that I shouted Pancasila,” Sohibul said. Sohibul also alluded to the position of President Joko Widodo, who said he did not agree with the dismissal of 75 KPK employees, but in fact 51 of them were still being made redundant. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Meanwhile, on the other hand, the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) claims that the dismissal is in accordance with Jokowi’s instructions. “So we saw that what Pak Jokowi said was lip service, the reality on the pitch is different,” he said. Also Read: 75 Successful KPK Employees TWK Send Letter to Management About TWK, Here Are 5 Requests The KPK and BKN had previously announced that 51 KPK employees who failed TWK would be made redundant. This decision was taken on the basis of a coordination meeting attended by KPK leaders, PANRB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo, Menkumham Yasonna Laoly, the National Civil Service Agency (BKN), the Institute State Administration (LAN) and the State Civil Apparatus Commission (KASN). Meanwhile, another 24 employees will receive nationwide insight training so that they can become public servants even though there is still potential for dismissal if they do not qualify. “Of course, since the evaluation of the evaluators is not possible, they can no longer join the KPK,” KPK vice-president Alexander Marwata said in a press release, quoted in a broadcast by Kompas TV, Tuesday (5/25/2021). Whereas previously, Jokowi had requested that TWK’s assessment not be used as a basis for firing KPK employees. << I agree with the consideration of the Constitutional Court in the decision to examine Law No. 19 of 2019 regarding the Second Amendment to the KPK Law which states that the process of transferring the status of employees from KPK to the 'ASN must not infringe the right of KPK employees to be appointed as ASN, "Jokowi said in a Presidential Secretariat YouTube show on Monday (5/17/2021).

