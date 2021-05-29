Politics
Mary Kelly: Even Cummings’ explosive information on Covid crisis won’t hurt Boris Johnson and ruling Tories
DOMINIC Cummings had an ax to crush and he swung it. In fact, his speech to the Commons Select Committee was so direct, when he said the UK was “f *** ed”, that a BBC announcer interrupted the live stream to apologize.
His testimony painted a horrific picture of incompetence, neglect and lies.
At the time of the worst global health crisis ever, Britain was ruled by a man so ‘out of his depth’ that he offered to be injected with Covid live on TV to show that it was not. was not that dangerous. He called it “kung flu”.
Cummings said there was no lockdown plan and the health minister has repeatedly lied about the readiness of the health service, the availability of PPE and insisted that the elderly people returned from hospitals to nursing homes were being tested by Covid. They were not and 25,000 of those people died.
Johnson did not deny to PMQs that he delayed a September blackout because the virus “only kills 80-year-olds.”
Maybe Cummings is right that it is “crazy” that the electorate only has a choice between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
But what’s even crazier is that none of this testimony, nor a future investigation into the government’s criminal handling of this pandemic, will harm the conservatives in power. They seem to enjoy collective immunity.
************************************************** ************
No one does self-flagellation like the BBC. They almost elevated it to an art form.
So, just minutes after Lord Dyson’s report swept through a web of deception, incompetence, and back coverage on the Bashir / Diana interview, all of the BBC media was off in pursuit of his career. – their own management.
Kirsty Wark on Newsnight presented a group of BBC critics asking why the company was so bad, and said: “We asked the BBC to nominate someone for this discussion, but no one was available.”
And no bloody wonder. Tony Hall, the former managing director, who left the Beeb for a comfortable position at the National Gallery, was probably lying in a dark room and avoiding the refrain of “Oh no. Not yet” from the BBC staff.
The report was written in a casual style, but it made it uncomfortable to read, especially for BBC infantrymen who had to endure crisis after crisis, which was ultimately made worse by awkward decision-making at the top of the organization.
The Jimmy Savile cover debacle, where one department did a tribute program while another prepared a devastating talk, is one example. It seemed that the cellular structure of the BBC worked better than that of the IRA.
Then came the scandal of Lord McAlpine’s misidentification as a pedophile and the helicopter footage of a police raid on Cliff Richard’s house as they tried to make up for Savile’s shortcomings and got it wrong.
And all of those cock-ups have been covered in depth by the BBC itself. Can you see another organization washing their dirty laundry so thoroughly?
Now it’s Dianagate and the BBC staff are shaking their heads and wondering how exactly top brass earn their mind-blowing salaries when they exercise so little judgment in a crisis.
Imagine investigating the actions of a journalist who had already been caught lying not once but three times about showing the false documents to Earl Spencer, but you are not speaking to the other party to the dispute – namely Earl Spencer.
So you accept Bashir’s account that he had already established a relationship with Diana and therefore didn’t need to use these fakes and don’t check it out.
Imagine a BBC reporter admitting that he only spoke to one part in a story and didn’t bother to speak to the other part. How long before they get their P45 back?
But the most shameful revelation in the entire sorry saga was how Lord Hall blacklisted the graphic designer who faked the fake bank accounts on Bashir’s instructions.
Matt Weissler never worked for the BBC again and faced financial ruin.
Another Panorama Producer Mark Killick, who also raised concerns, was “let go” after 10 years on the show after learning they only wanted “loyal people.”
It was a shameful episode, made worse by Bashir’s rehiring as a religious correspondent and his subsequent promotion to editor-in-chief.
But it was difficult to take a lecture on Boris Johnson’s probity.
It was also difficult to hear Prince William blame his late mother’s “paranoia” over Bashir’s deception, without him admitting that she wanted to do an interview after Prince Charles had already done the deed. last year.
He might also wonder if her holy grandmother’s removal of her HRH status was the real reason she wasn’t protected from a mad rush with paparazzi, with a drunk driver behind the wheel.
