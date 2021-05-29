Trump names payroll tax payment order ‘furious’





Members of the Trump administration have been urged to pay the payroll tax deferred by Trump, Politico reported. Trump postponed some payroll taxes in August 2020, bypassing Congress in a declaration of emergency. “I just wish I had the opportunity to step aside,” a former administrative staff member told Politico. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Some staff in President Donald Trump’s administration have reportedly seen their tax bills soar as they were asked to pay payroll taxes deferred by the president.

Politico has reported that members of the Trump administration have received letters asking them to pay deferred social security taxes, with at least one bill reaching $ 1,500.

“If the debt is not paid in full within 30 calendar days, we intend to forward this debt to the Treasury Department, Treasury Compensation Program, for subsequent collection,” reads a copy of a letter. sent on May 18, 2021 by an accountant. official of the Administration Office.

Trump set the policy on August 8, 2020, in a note to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, directing Mnuchin to defer some payroll taxes to “put money straight into the pockets of American workers” who needed it most.

Trump avoided Congress to make the switch because the pandemic was “of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant a declaration of emergency.”

Up to 1.3 million federal workers may have seen some of their payroll taxes deferred under the measure, as Insider reported in September. Under the plan, employees paid less than $ 4,000 every two weeks would not have to pay the 6.2% tax on their wages from September to the end of the year.

Now the government is looking for these deferred taxes, according to Politico. The report quotes several former administration staff who called the bills “unacceptable”. One of them said, “It’s just a very unfortunate situation.”

The letter published by Politico included a “Voluntary Refund Agreement” attached, with an option to pay by credit or debit card.

An anonymous person named by Trump told the publication the former president had a “good plan” but “I just wish I had the option to step aside.”

