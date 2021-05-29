Turkey crackdown on alcohol as Erdogan pushes Islamist agenda

ISTANBUL – Turkey, once a fiercely secular republic, steps up alcohol restrictions as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tries to put Islam at the heart of national politics and lead the Muslim-majority country to the Middle East and far from Europe and the United States.

On April 29, the Turkish government imposed a nationwide lockdown of almost three weeks and a ban on alcohol sales until the end of Ramadan. Even in grocery stores licensed to operate during the period, liquor sections were sealed off with duct tape informing customers that the corner was temporarily closed by government order.

Many people rushed to buy alcohol before the lockdown. An employee of a medium-sized winery in the western Thrace region said he had received telephone inquiries regarding delivery from around 30 customers. “I guess we never sold so much alcohol during Ramadan,” she said.

The lockdown ended on May 17, but the government will maintain the weekend curfew and the alcohol ban until the end of the month. Many Turks question the effectiveness of the home drinking ban as an anti-virus measure and criticize the move as undue invasion of privacy.

Since coming to power in 2002, the Islamist Justice and Development Party has cracked down on alcohol. The government has increased related taxes over the years and in 2013 passed a law banning the advertising and sales of alcohol in liquor stores after 10 p.m. It also prohibits alcohol manufacturers and sellers from sponsoring sporting events.

And these are only the visible measurements. Although more than 150,000 stores, including supermarkets, sell alcohol in Turkey, in recent years it has become increasingly difficult to get permission to open new stores to sell alcohol. alcohol, said Ozgur Aybas, head of an association of liquor stores that opposes government restrictions. In some conservative areas, local authorities are turning down applications from stores, saying alcohol is a sin.

A vineyard on the Aegean coast of Turkey. The country produces a wide variety of alcoholic beverages.

Erdogan is a devout Muslim known for his aversion to alcohol. “The president may be trying to make Turkey a place like Dubai in the United Arab Emirates which only allows alcohol consumption among non-Muslim foreigners,” Aybas said, echoing similar views in industry.

Although Turkey is a predominantly Muslim country, it has a rich drinking culture and produces a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and raki, the country’s signature spirit. Drinking became legal shortly after the establishment of the Republic of Turkey in 1923. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey and a strong drinker, helped establish a public cellar.

Atatürk – who saw Islamic politics and society as the main obstacle – pushed for Westernization with an emphasis on the separation of state and religion. While some see Turkey as a country in the Middle East, international organizations and Western media often see it as part of Europe. Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and was nominated as a candidate for EU membership in 1999.

Erdogan tried to reverse the secularization of the country. Last year the government converted the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, a World Heritage site secularized by Atatürk in 1934, into a mosque, and last March it announced a withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a international agreement to protect women from violence.

On the diplomatic front, Turkey has actively engaged in the Palestinian issue as a Muslim country, and its EU membership has been virtually suspended.

The current decision to tighten alcohol regulations is part of Erdogan’s efforts to promote Islam and traditional values. When the stricter law was introduced in 2013, Erdogan implicitly criticized Atatürk and his longtime ally Ismet Inonu, saying: “Given that a law made by the two drunks is respected, why should a law ordered by religion be respected? be rejected by your side? “

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks next to a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara in June 2019.

Erdogan tries to appeal to the country’s conservatives, who constitute a majority of the population but often feel neglected by secular elites, who have not even allowed women to wear headscarves in public at times.

According to several private sector surveys, only around 20% of Turks drink alcohol on a regular basis, while the state-run Turkish Statistical Institute has reported that more than 70% of people aged 15 and over do not ‘had never consumed alcohol.

Yet people seem weary of the government’s decision to limit their freedom to choose their favorite drink. In a recent survey conducted by Istanbul Economics Research, 56% of respondents felt the recent alcohol ban was inappropriate, while 44% expressed support. The poll shows that many in the non-drinker segment have reservations about the ban.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said Erdogan and Ataturk are very similar in that they are both trying to transform the country on the basis of of their own vision – but their visions are completely opposite.