Politics
Turkey crackdown on alcohol as Erdogan pushes Islamist agenda
ISTANBUL – Turkey, once a fiercely secular republic, steps up alcohol restrictions as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tries to put Islam at the heart of national politics and lead the Muslim-majority country to the Middle East and far from Europe and the United States.
On April 29, the Turkish government imposed a nationwide lockdown of almost three weeks and a ban on alcohol sales until the end of Ramadan. Even in grocery stores licensed to operate during the period, liquor sections were sealed off with duct tape informing customers that the corner was temporarily closed by government order.
Many people rushed to buy alcohol before the lockdown. An employee of a medium-sized winery in the western Thrace region said he had received telephone inquiries regarding delivery from around 30 customers. “I guess we never sold so much alcohol during Ramadan,” she said.
The lockdown ended on May 17, but the government will maintain the weekend curfew and the alcohol ban until the end of the month. Many Turks question the effectiveness of the home drinking ban as an anti-virus measure and criticize the move as undue invasion of privacy.
Since coming to power in 2002, the Islamist Justice and Development Party has cracked down on alcohol. The government has increased related taxes over the years and in 2013 passed a law banning the advertising and sales of alcohol in liquor stores after 10 p.m. It also prohibits alcohol manufacturers and sellers from sponsoring sporting events.
And these are only the visible measurements. Although more than 150,000 stores, including supermarkets, sell alcohol in Turkey, in recent years it has become increasingly difficult to get permission to open new stores to sell alcohol. alcohol, said Ozgur Aybas, head of an association of liquor stores that opposes government restrictions. In some conservative areas, local authorities are turning down applications from stores, saying alcohol is a sin.
Erdogan is a devout Muslim known for his aversion to alcohol. “The president may be trying to make Turkey a place like Dubai in the United Arab Emirates which only allows alcohol consumption among non-Muslim foreigners,” Aybas said, echoing similar views in industry.
Although Turkey is a predominantly Muslim country, it has a rich drinking culture and produces a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and raki, the country’s signature spirit. Drinking became legal shortly after the establishment of the Republic of Turkey in 1923. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey and a strong drinker, helped establish a public cellar.
Atatürk – who saw Islamic politics and society as the main obstacle – pushed for Westernization with an emphasis on the separation of state and religion. While some see Turkey as a country in the Middle East, international organizations and Western media often see it as part of Europe. Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and was nominated as a candidate for EU membership in 1999.
Erdogan tried to reverse the secularization of the country. Last year the government converted the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, a World Heritage site secularized by Atatürk in 1934, into a mosque, and last March it announced a withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a international agreement to protect women from violence.
On the diplomatic front, Turkey has actively engaged in the Palestinian issue as a Muslim country, and its EU membership has been virtually suspended.
The current decision to tighten alcohol regulations is part of Erdogan’s efforts to promote Islam and traditional values. When the stricter law was introduced in 2013, Erdogan implicitly criticized Atatürk and his longtime ally Ismet Inonu, saying: “Given that a law made by the two drunks is respected, why should a law ordered by religion be respected? be rejected by your side? “
Erdogan tries to appeal to the country’s conservatives, who constitute a majority of the population but often feel neglected by secular elites, who have not even allowed women to wear headscarves in public at times.
According to several private sector surveys, only around 20% of Turks drink alcohol on a regular basis, while the state-run Turkish Statistical Institute has reported that more than 70% of people aged 15 and over do not ‘had never consumed alcohol.
Yet people seem weary of the government’s decision to limit their freedom to choose their favorite drink. In a recent survey conducted by Istanbul Economics Research, 56% of respondents felt the recent alcohol ban was inappropriate, while 44% expressed support. The poll shows that many in the non-drinker segment have reservations about the ban.
Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said Erdogan and Ataturk are very similar in that they are both trying to transform the country on the basis of of their own vision – but their visions are completely opposite.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]