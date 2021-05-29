Decoding the defamation campaign in India – the New Indian Express

Over 20 years ago, two officers from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army published a book that later gained the status of a cult classic. In Unrestricted Warfare: Hypotheses on Warfare and Tactics in the Age of Globalization (Beijing: PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House, 1999), Colonel Qiao Liang and Colonel Wang Xiangsui described the essential ingredients of political warfare in plain language.

Unrestricted warfare “means that all methods can be prepared for use, that information is everywhere, the battlefield is everywhere … any technology can be combined with any other technology, and that the boundaries between war and non-war and between military and non-military affairs [are] systematically broken down. Unfortunately, such unrestricted warfare, at least as far as narrative rivalry is concerned, is no longer the exclusive domain of conflicts between competing nations.

During the raging pandemic, it appears an unrestricted information war has erupted between opposing political factions, with the National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one side and the opposition parties. , supported by a wide range of interested civil society actors. , the other. Controversy on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter also erupted at the same time.

While posting promoted content that gets paid, these media companies not only influence opinion, but also earn large sums of money, without fully disclosing which trends are paid and which are organic. Now it appears they want to assume the very government of the country, supposedly in the name of free speech, while controlling, muzzling or approving the content without full transparency. Delhi Police, in their Toolkit investigation, hit back, calling Twitter’s allegations “false” and “designed to prevent a legal investigation.”

For us in India the danger is that our very freedoms and constitutional guarantees can be used to overthrow and sabotage our core values ​​and social solidarity. Our naivety, ignorance, greed and lack of patriotism can easily be exploited to create unrest and discontent. Everywhere you look there is outright propaganda on the one hand, or soft deception and fabrication on the other. Great critical insight is needed to separate the true from the false, the genuine from the motivated, and the trustworthy from the evil.

Long before the so-called “toolbox” of Congress surfaced, I began to notice the smear campaign orchestrated in particular against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and more generally against India in the global media and national. Until then, we are uncertain whether said toolkit is bogus or has a factual basis. However, some coordinated campaign with a deliberate attack-Modi tilt was evident.

How do disaster stories attack chosen targets? They mitigate and deflect responsibility where they want to protect or protect, exaggerate and redirect blame where they want to attack. Such orchestration can be seen as a massive exercise in media mischief. It’s not just a matter of massaging the message but of ravaging the narrative. How long does the spin turn into a witch hunt, ignoring or ignoring anything that isn’t water to its disinformation mill.

Since the second wave of the coronavirus began to spiral out of control in India, a global campaign – from the United States to Australia, with other notable centers in the rest of the free world, including the United Kingdom, the Europe and Japan – began to unfold. . His main target was the Modi administration, including the prime minister himself, followed by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, by order of invectives and hatred. In the process, the underlying goal also seemed to have been to undermine India’s standing in the eyes of the world and its own citizens.

The sad fact is that most of these plays were not written by foreigners, but by Indians themselves, whether stationed in these countries or in India. Most of these members of the old establishment, derisively dubbed the Khan Market gang of Lutyens Delhi, had close family, reciprocity and patronage ties to previous regimes or opposition parties. The link has spread from coast to coast in North America and throughout the English-speaking world.

It wasn’t the way of putting the facts together that bothered me, even though they were obviously biased. Nor, in fact, their position, to which every writer was entitled. Yes, let’s face it. We collectively got it wrong, participating in a national illusion that somehow we may be spared the worst effects of the pandemic. Perhaps we have suffered from our own unique form of blindness, call it Indian exceptionalism for lack of better terminology.

For many in India, the authors of these anti-Indian tirades were what one might call “repeat offenders” when it comes to “denigrating India”. Their strongly acerbic and negative portrayals of our current problems and crises have made them far more pet peeves than celebrities in Indian public discourse. That they are of Indian origin, but that they denigrate only India, their criticism is all the more exasperating.

But I, for my part, do not wish to excoriate them too much or dismiss them out of hand. Our critics can actually be our best friends. They can teach us more and hurt us less if we’re willing to put our egos aside. And national egos tend to be even more inflated than individual egos, often much more in need of puncture. Critics of India cleverly serve this purpose.

But when the script is constant and unwavering from start to finish, screenwriters lose their credibility and their ability to intervene effectively. If all they tried to do is demonize Modi, blame him for every pitfall and misstep in India’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, crucify him, throw all the blame of disaster on an individual from start to finish, then they failed. .

More than the bad press these writers give Modi, they also show their own disdain and derision for India. No wonder many see them as acting in bad faith, if not betraying their homeland.

