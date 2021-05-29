Patrick Byrne: pro-Trump millionaire pushes electoral conspiracy theories | U.S. Elections 2020





This Memorial Day weekend, several prominent Conservative allies of Donald Trump, who have been promoting his false narratives about the 2020 election results almost non-stop, are expected to hold rallies in Florida and Texas backed by wealthy libertarian Patrick. Byrne.

Billed as featuring Trump confidant Roger Stone, retired General Michael Flynn, Byrne and other pro-Trump stalwarts, both events highlight that Byrne, who led private fundraising for the audit of politically ongoing vote in the larger Arizonas county, seems intentional. on the financing and promotion of conspiracy theories about the 2020 elections.

Byrnes’ influence and activities reveal him as a rising figure of the Trumpist right and also show how far from retreating the false narratives around the 2020 election are in fact still a powerful motivating force among supporters of Trump.

Last month, Byrne started a nonprofit called America Project, which helped fund Arizona’s audit, and promoted the two weekend gatherings on its website. Nonprofit Byrne quickly launched fundtheaudit.com in Arizona, which indicated it wanted to raise $ 2.8 million. As of mid-May, he would have grossed $ 1.7 million.

Byrne, whose net worth has been pegged at around $ 75 million, said he personally donated $ 1 million to Project America and $ 500,000 to fundtheaudit.com.

Project Byrnes America appears to aspire to play a key role in tandem with other pro-Trump conservative strongholds in spreading election misinformation: America Projects website says it wants to lead a new American renaissance by equipping citizens with the tools to fight for their freedoms, build like-minded pro-freedom networks and unite pro-American organizations that want to fight together to support our nation.

Byrnes’ high-level support for pro-Trump conspiracies follows bizarre contacts he had with Trump after the election. In December, Byrne attended a White House meeting that also drew Flynn, who had publicly suggested that Trump might invoke martial law to stay in power, and right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell, who was helping the legal team. by Trumps.

Byrne is the founder and former head of the Overstock Company, and says he didn’t vote for Trump, but this year wrote The Deep Rig, a self-published and plotted look at the 2020 election. The Growing Role de Byrnes on the far-right comes after publicly revealing that he had an affair with Maria Butina, the unregistered foreign agent sentenced for Russia, which led to his resignation from Overstock in 2019.

The next Florida rally on Sunday is expected to feature Byrne, along with Flynn and Stone, both pardoned after being convicted in investigations into Russian influence in the 2016 election. Advertised as a Patriots Day rally, it should take place at a private ranch in Jupiter.

The three-day event in Texas is billed as a rally for God and the country which began on Friday and is expected to include discussions from various pro-Trump pillars, including Flynn and attorneys Powell and Lin Wood.

But Byrnes’ central role in funding Arizona’s audit and the way it is managed is coming under increasing scrutiny. Byrne admitted to having brief contacts last December with Doug Logan, the head of the little-known Florida-based cybersecurity firm Cyber ​​Ninjas, who was selected by Arizona officials to lead the audit. , although she had no experience in this area. previously.

It’s an audit like no other that has never been done, Byrne boasted to the PA. This audit is an audit check for all forms of mischief.

Byrnes nonprofits, which will not have to disclose how funds are spent or who write checks, have also reportedly played a role in recruiting volunteers for the audit.

Roger Stone at the Save America Patriot Rally in Florida in April. Photograph: Amy Harris / Rex / Shutterstock

In an email to local Arizona Republicans last week, a state official asked for more volunteers and referred them to Byrnes’ website to apply, Arizona Republic reported. Byrne told the AP his operation was simply sending volunteers to Cyber ​​Ninjas for verification.

The private funding Byrne is spearheading is in addition to the $ 150,000 the Arizona Senate allocated to do the latest audit, a project that many Republican figures in Arizona and nationwide have attacked as a waste of resources and dangerous since Bidens’ victory in Maricopa County has already been certified as accurate.

Voting rights scholars are dismayed by the messy and private campaign in Arizona that Byrne and his cohorts are mounting.

It’s yet another proof that the whole effort in Arizona is more of a disinformation campaign than anything else, said Larry Norden, director of the electoral reform program at the Brennan Center for Justice. A good rule of thumb is that you should not take electoral work out of the hands of the professionals who run it and outsource it to people with a clear political agenda. It is deeply dangerous for our democracy.

Some former Republican members of Congress say the private crusade of Byrne and his allies is damaging democracy across America.

Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator from Arizona, said in an interview that Byrnes’ involvement in any of this does not add credibility. It is damaging to the Republican Party and our system of government.

Byrne did not respond to requests for comment left with Project America.

But judging by his media appearances, Byrne isn’t fazed by criticism for the growing role he’s playing.

Last month, Byrne, in an interview with the New Tang Dynasty, an obscure TV station whose website claims to have been started by Chinese Americans who fled Communism, categorically claimed: It was a fraudulent election. It didn’t end for us on January 20th.

Likewise, Byrnes’ fundraising to promote false election information may not end in Arizona.

The America Project website says that if the fundraiser exceeds the goal of $ 2.8 million, it will use the money for other election integrity activities, including audits in other states and related expenses.

