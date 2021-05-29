Leading Pakistani economists doubt the country’s GDP rate of 3.94 pc





ANI | Updated: May 29, 2021 2:55 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): Leading Pakistani economists have expressed their doubts over the provisional estimate of the country’s GDP growth rate of 3.94% and said that this nullifies the government’s own estimate led by Imran Khan d ‘GDP growth of 2.9 pc approved by the federal cabinet last. In April, the federal cabinet approved the medium-term fiscal strategy document and shared it with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In this article, the government estimated GDP growth of 2.9 pc for the current financial year. “But now, all of a sudden in the space of a few weeks, how it went to 3.94 pc”, wonders the former Minister of Finance, Dr Hafeez Pasha. “The State Bank of Pakistan’s estimate was between 2.8pc and 3pc, while the IMF and World Bank estimates were respectively around 2pc and 1.5pc,” he said. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on May 21 described 3.94 pc of GDP growth as estimated by the NAC as a success of his government’s economic policies when he had succeeded in controlling the pandemic COVID-19. “Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between 3 major sectors: agriculture, industry and services,” read PM Khan’s tweet, Dawn reported. He further continues to report that Dawn, Dr Sajid Amin Javaid, researcher and head of sustainability The Policy Solution Lab at the Policy Institute, said that even if a small base effect was taken into account, the GDP growth estimate of 3.94 pc surprised the experts.

“This is almost double the IMF’s highest forecast of 2 pc, revised from the initial forecast of 1.5 pc. Although there were discussions on a growth rate slightly higher than the IMF forecasts, mainly due to good agricultural production with bumper harvests, the expectations were between 2 pc and 2.5 pc at most. . I think not much has changed in manufacturing and other sectors since the IMF revised its estimates. In contrast, the third wave of the pandemic again forced limited economic activity, While discussing the realism of this number, he said that an objective assessment depended on access to information on how this number was reached and what data was used. “And how is this data different from the data provided or collected by the IMF? What has changed so much since April 2021 that the IMF failed to predict? quarter vary between IMF and National Accounts Committee Estimates? What proxy variables are used for missing data? There are certainly surprises in the sector estimates as well. “Overall, he said , the figure seemed overestimated compared to current economic trends and available information. “I think the figure will be revised significantly downwards later. For me, the revised growth rate will probably be between 2pc and 2.5pc,” he said. “GDP growth has been revised downwards to 1.9 pc compared to the previous one. 3.3 pc during the 2019 financial year. Each government tends to initially propose the highest possible growth rate to show its performance. People generally ignore the revised estimate. I think the same practice is at play here, “he said. called the GDP growth estimate of 3.94 pc unrealistic, arguing that the GDP growth estimate of 3.94 pc is unrealistic. ‘it should have been 3.5 pc. “I have a feeling that a GDP growth of 3.5 pc would have been a more realistic figure.” Economist Pervaiz Tahir also called the growth rate 3 , 94% unrealistic and said that the independent functioning of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) was the only way to advance transparent projection of growth. He said that if growth in various sectors, agriculture, industry, etc. was allowed, there should have been a growth rate of about 3 pc. “But it is p assé at about 4% and I think one percent was forcibly added, ”he said. (ANI)

