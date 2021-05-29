Why Taiwan is the strategic center of the world

Politics
The holy grail of political risk analysis is to cut through the disorienting noise of modern life to achieve what is vital. In our new era, it is seeing that the Indo-Pacific is essential for the future of the world. This is where most of the planet’s future economic growth will come from, as well as most of its political risks. Narrowing further, in this most important region, paradoxically, the small island state of Taiwan is where the rubber hits the road, as its future trajectory will go a long way in determining the outcome of the global superpower competition. between the United States and the United States. a rising China. Whether it is geopolitics, macroeconomics or democracy, all roads lead to Taiwan.
First, in geostrategic terms, there is little doubt that Taiwan remains one of the two keys to the geographic hemming of mainland China. Think of Communist China as a bottle with two narrow necks at each end: to the south is the Strait of Malacca (controlling access to the Indo-Pacific) and to the north is Taiwan, anchoring the first chain of islands to the off mainland Asia. To make its way to the whole world, Beijing must control one or another of the bottlenecks, or live in constant fear that warring powers have the capacity to shut it down in both geoeconomic and geopolitical terms. .
Right now, China is neither in control of the bottleneck, and its rapidly improving navy is not (yet) a match for U.S. maritime supremacy. This strategic reality largely explains the impetus behind the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a land-based effort to break out of its vexing former maritime prison. However, plagued by cost overruns, rampant corruption and ravenous lending practices, the BIS alternative has lost much of its momentum.
The reality is that Taiwan is still an unsinkable pro-American aircraft carrier, bottling in Beijing from the north. However, if Xi Jinpings’ regime were ever to take control of Taipei, the first defense of the chain of islands in the Americas would be destroyed and Beijing strategically untied. For the United States, Taiwan is nothing less than the key to strategically containing Communist China.
Second, while Taiwan is central to the geopolitical calculations of the Americas in the Indo-Pacific, it is also assuming an increasingly central role in the global economy. Taiwanese company TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor producer, accounting for 84% of the most advanced computer chips.
The recent chip shortages caused by the pandemic crisis only wake up the world to Taiwan’s central role in today’s global economy. Because chips aren’t just used in computers; instead, it’s the brains that underpin a whole range of everyday products, such as automobiles. This precious and precarious unique industrial input is nothing less than a backbone of the global economy and it is dominated by Taiwan.
Alarmed by this, Washington and Beijing have started a crash course to reduce this reliance on a single source of chips, but changing supply chains takes time. Right now, any disruption of any kind in semiconductor production in Taiwan would significantly affect the world economy as a whole. Beijing lives in fear that if the Cold War in the Indo-Pacific heats up, just as it is geostrategically true, the US-Taiwan alliance could definitely stifle it geo-economically.
Dr John C. Hulsman
Finally, there is the important power of symbolism. Part of the Chinese Communist argument is cultural that the dominant thread of Han Chinese ethnic nationalism is simply incompatible with Western notions of democracy. This makes the reality of neighboring Taiwan particularly irritating to the leadership of the Communist Party.
Sitting next door, Taiwan (which is 95% demographically Han) has evolved from its post-1949 authoritarian lanes under Chiang Kai-shek to a fractional, albeit healthy, democracy. Thus, in total opposition to the theory of the Communist Party, Taiwan has both a first world economy and is also an established democracy.
For these fundamental geopolitical, macroeconomic and geostrategic reasons, President Xi has made it clear that he cannot stand the continued existence of a pro-American, free and democratic Taiwan. Xi has emphatically stated that while Beijing wants reunification between Taiwan and the mainland to be peaceful, its reabsorption will take place anyway, sooner or later, and not some undefined distant time in the future.
Taiwan is undoubtedly the new strategic center of the world. It is up to America to recognize this new central reality of political risk.
- Dr. John C. Hulsman is President and Managing Partner of John C. Hulsman Enterprises, a leading global political risk consultancy. He is also a senior columnist for City AM, the City of London newspaper. He can be contacted via chartwellspeakers.com.
