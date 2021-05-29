Trump calls rally after judge called off meeting to discuss Georgia poll review | Washington Examiner





Former President Donald Trump urged Republicans to continue the fight by interpreting an attempt to stop a judge’s order allowing inspection of 147,000 mail-in ballots in the 2020 election in Fulton County, in Georgia, as evidence of corruption.

He released a statement Friday after Superior Court Judge Brian Amero called off a meeting to discuss plans for review and decision on a motion filed by Fulton County attorneys that would dismiss a lawsuit in which voters have filed a lawsuit to obtain evidence of fraud in November. election.

“Why are the radical left Democrats in Georgia fighting so hard that there is no forensic audit of 150,000 postal votes in Fulton County? There can only be one right, and that’s because they know the vote was corrupt and the audit will show it. Republicans have to fight hard and win! “Trump said.

The results in Georgia, won by President Joe Biden by around 12,000 votes and confirmed by multiple recounts, have been certified and cannot be changed. Trump and his allies have touted efforts to review the results of the 2020 election, including the audit of the Arizona Senate in Maricopa County, although federal and state election officials insist that ‘there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

ARIZONA SENATE CONSIDERS ANOTHER AUDIT OF THE 2020 MARICOPA COUNTY ELECTION: REPORT

Still, Garland Favorito, the main plaintiff in the trial in Georgia’s most populous county, said he wanted to rule out potential problems for future elections.

“If all of these votes are correct and there are no fake ballots, then we can go home and be assured that the election was conducted properly,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “If there are a lot of fake ballots, we have to figure out how to avoid that in the future.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, a Democrat, criticized the revised ballots following Amero’s earlier decision to unseal the mail-in ballots for the 2020 election looking of fraud.

“It is scandalous that Fulton County continues to be the target of those who cannot accept the results of last year’s election,” Pitts said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The votes were counted multiple times, including a manual recount, and no evidence of fraud was found.”

