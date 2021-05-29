Politics
PM Modi will address the nation tomorrow via Mann Ki Baat | Latest India News
- Previously, the Indian Medical Association (IMD) called on PM Modi to talk about the importance of vaccination to motivate beneficiaries in upcoming Mann Ki Baat episodes.
Through hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED MAY 29, 2021 3:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday as the country battles the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the show’s 77th episode and will air live at 11am on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel, as well as PMO. It will also be broadcast in regional languages immediately following the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. Regional language versions will be repeated at 8 p.m.
It comes as India is in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis and the Center faces massive criticism from opposition parties over handling the pandemic and the Covid-19 vaccine shortage. Several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have halted their vaccination campaign for people aged 18 to 44. Citing a shortage of vaccines.
Previously, the Indian Medical Association (IMD) called on PM Modi to talk about the importance of vaccination to motivate beneficiaries in upcoming Mann Ki Baat episodes.
In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke with healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and touched on several topics such as reluctance to get vaccinated. The prime minister also spoke with an ambulance driver, Prem Verma, as he praised the efforts of other frontline workers such as lab technicians.
On reports of people testing positive for coronavirus disease even after receiving the vaccine, PM Modi said if someone is vaccinated they can get infected but the severity of the disease will not be that high.
He also said the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 is testing our patience and our ability to endure pain. “I’m speaking to you at a time when Covid-19 is testing our patience and our ability to endure pain. Many of our loved ones have left us premature. After successfully battling the first wave, the morale of the nation was good, he was confident but this storm (second wave) shook the nation, ”Prime Minister Modi said.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]