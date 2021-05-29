PM Modi will address the nation tomorrow via Mann Ki Baat | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday as the country battles the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the show’s 77th episode and will air live at 11am on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel, as well as PMO. It will also be broadcast in regional languages ​​immediately following the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. Regional language versions will be repeated at 8 p.m.

It comes as India is in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis and the Center faces massive criticism from opposition parties over handling the pandemic and the Covid-19 vaccine shortage. Several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have halted their vaccination campaign for people aged 18 to 44. Citing a shortage of vaccines.

Previously, the Indian Medical Association (IMD) called on PM Modi to talk about the importance of vaccination to motivate beneficiaries in upcoming Mann Ki Baat episodes.

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke with healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and touched on several topics such as reluctance to get vaccinated. The prime minister also spoke with an ambulance driver, Prem Verma, as he praised the efforts of other frontline workers such as lab technicians.

On reports of people testing positive for coronavirus disease even after receiving the vaccine, PM Modi said if someone is vaccinated they can get infected but the severity of the disease will not be that high.

He also said the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 is testing our patience and our ability to endure pain. “I’m speaking to you at a time when Covid-19 is testing our patience and our ability to endure pain. Many of our loved ones have left us premature. After successfully battling the first wave, the morale of the nation was good, he was confident but this storm (second wave) shook the nation, ”Prime Minister Modi said.