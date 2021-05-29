The list of Jokowi projects is considered unclear, including the port of Patimban





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) angry because a number of transport nodes such as ports and airports are not well connected to road access. According to him, this lack of access does not only occur in a port or an airport. Planning Observer Yayat Supriatna said the lack of occupancy due to not being well connected to the access road is clearly visible at Kertajati West Java International Airport (BIJB) in Majalengka Regency, West Java. This is what he later considered an obscure project. “Kertajati Airport, with incomplete optimization of the Cisumdawu toll road is not as expected. So with the toll road not yet completed, the airport is not optimal,” Yayat said. at Liputan6.com, Saturday (29/5). Construction of the Kertajati airport access toll road is expected to be completed in September 2021. This toll access will be linked to the 60.10 km Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road. be completed by the end of 2021. Outside of Kertajati Airport, Patimban International Port in Subang Regency, West Java, also known as Yayat, still has no access. Although Jokowi said it was one of the largest ports, in fact Patimban’s operations were not optimal as the connectivity was not well connected. “Patimban has not finished functioning either, it is not finished. This therefore means that the role of optimizing the Patimban function is to wait for the road. The port is therefore obliged to wait for the conditions roads are completed and then operational, ”he said. . If it is applied by local roads, it is not optimal, the process of smooth loading and unloading will not be good, ”Yayat said. The port of Patimban already has an 8.2 km long access road which has been completed and can be crossed in January 2021.

Toll road access In addition to the access road, the port of Patimban will also be equipped with an access toll road, where construction has just entered the prequalification phase at auction which will be held on June 17, 2021. The Patimban access toll project has also undergone a change in the cooperation program between government and business entities (PPP), moving from an unsolicited private initiative to a government initiator (solicited). Thus, the construction of the toll road to access the port of Patimban cannot begin until 2022. “This needs to be synergized. For example, the port will be built in 2019, the completion of 2021. The road should not have been built in 2019, so when the port is completed, the road will also be completed,” Yayat added. [idr]







