Things could go wrong: Scientist urges caution over easing lockdown

VS Aution is needed to determine whether England’s coronavirus restrictions can be lifted next month or if the situation could turn bad very, very quickly, warned a professor whose argument against herd immunity helped spark the England’s first lockdown.

Sir Tim Gowers, professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, told the Guardian that the downside of being a little more careful was far less than that of being wrong.

Asked about the next step in easing the lockdown in England, scheduled for June 21, Professor Gowers said he did not think the plans were necessarily threatened, but urged caution.

Because Boris Johnson has done so much that all steps are irreversible, I think he put himself in a position where once he took a step, hell would be extremely reluctant to go back because that would be a big U-turn, an embarrassing descent, he said.

So I think if this is how you’re going to play it then you should be very, very careful with every step you take and maybe everything [will] be OK, maybe the number of people vaccinated will be just enough R will stay below one overall, even with Indian variants.

READ MORE

But if it’s not OK, we know, because of math, things are going to go wrong very, very quickly. Or at least, maybe it won’t look so fast at first, but it will increase exponentially.

So it’s going to pick up speed and become a big problem.

< style="display:block;padding-top:63.3571%"/> Coronavirus graph / PA graphics

The Guardian said Professor Gowers sent former chief adviser to Prime Minister Dominic Cummings a five-page document warning of the need for an emergency move to extreme containment measures in March of the year last.

Other experts argued on Friday that the restrictions should remain in place until more of the population has received both doses of the vaccine. Professor Christina Pagel, a member of Independent Safe at University College London, said the reopening should be delayed for a few more months.

The prime minister told reporters on Thursday that he currently saw nothing in the data to steer away from the June reopening target before adding: But we may have to wait.

The Times reported that face covers and working from home could remain in place after June 21, when all legal limits on social contact are expected to be lifted in England.

He said ministers were increasingly concerned about the spread of the Indian variant that could undermine the easing of restrictions and were drawing up plans that could lead to a partial end of the lockdown.

But the newspaper added that the Treasury is prioritizing the removal of the plus meter and the six-bar rule inside to help the economy recover.

< style="display:block;padding-top:60.6831%"/> Bolton Town Center / PA wire

A review of measures that will be relaxed on June 21 was scheduled for late May, but was postponed due to the Indian variant.

Meanwhile, a source from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) told the Daily Telegraph it should define the options and consequences of vaccinating children rather than offering a firm recommendation for ministers to follow. .

The source said: It’s likely the JCVI will offer a menu of options indicating what the consequences of each would be, rather than making an actual recommendation.

Their comments come after the European Medicines Agency recommended that the use of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech be extended to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

A single injection vaccine against the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus has also been approved for use in the UK and is expected to be available towards the end of the year.

The vaccine is part of the British Cov-Boost study which is examining the effectiveness of a range of vaccines that could be used as a booster shot in the fall.

People living, studying and working in areas such as Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn and Rossendale are encouraged to take a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms, while additional mobile test units and Covid-19 tests are being carried out. being deployed in higher education institutions.

Current data suggests that although hospital admissions are increasing in parts of the country affected by the Indian variant, overall admissions remain broadly stable.

Data for England released Friday by the Office for National Statistics shows that around one in 1,120 people in private households had Covid-19 in the week to May 22, broadly unchanged from one in 1,110 the previous week. The estimate for Scotland is around one in 630, compared to one in 1,960, which brings Scotland back to where it was about a month ago.

Meanwhile, the R-value reproduction number for England is 1 to 1.1, down from 0.9 and 1.1 the week before, suggesting the outbreak is on the rise.

The latest seven-day average for daily hospital admissions in England is 88 (through May 25), a 15% increase from seven days earlier.

The figure means hospital admissions are back to their early May level and remain 98% below the peak of the second wave in January.

< style="display:block;padding-top:81.2857%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics

Data from Public Health England shows that the majority of people with the Indian variant have not been vaccinated, with just 3% of cases (177 out of 5,599) from February 1 to May 25 having received both doses.

During the period, there were 12 deaths related to the variant, including eight among the unvaccinated.

< style="display:block;padding-top:76%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics

Dr Mike Tildesley, of the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group (Spi-M) modeling group, told the BBC cases would increase but vaccines are proving useful.