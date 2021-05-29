Connect with us

Things could go wrong: Scientist urges caution over easing lockdown

41 seconds ago

Aution is needed to determine whether England’s coronavirus restrictions can be lifted next month or if the situation could turn bad very, very quickly, warned a professor whose argument against herd immunity helped spark the England’s first lockdown.

Sir Tim Gowers, professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, told the Guardian that the downside of being a little more careful was far less than that of being wrong.

Asked about the next step in easing the lockdown in England, scheduled for June 21, Professor Gowers said he did not think the plans were necessarily threatened, but urged caution.

Because Boris Johnson has done so much that all steps are irreversible, I think he put himself in a position where once he took a step, hell would be extremely reluctant to go back because that would be a big U-turn, an embarrassing descent, he said.

So I think if this is how you’re going to play it then you should be very, very careful with every step you take and maybe everything [will] be OK, maybe the number of people vaccinated will be just enough R will stay below one overall, even with Indian variants.

But if it’s not OK, we know, because of math, things are going to go wrong very, very quickly. Or at least, maybe it won’t look so fast at first, but it will increase exponentially.

So it’s going to pick up speed and become a big problem.

Coronavirus graph / PA graphics

The Guardian said Professor Gowers sent former chief adviser to Prime Minister Dominic Cummings a five-page document warning of the need for an emergency move to extreme containment measures in March of the year last.

Other experts argued on Friday that the restrictions should remain in place until more of the population has received both doses of the vaccine. Professor Christina Pagel, a member of Independent Safe at University College London, said the reopening should be delayed for a few more months.

The prime minister told reporters on Thursday that he currently saw nothing in the data to steer away from the June reopening target before adding: But we may have to wait.

The Times reported that face covers and working from home could remain in place after June 21, when all legal limits on social contact are expected to be lifted in England.

