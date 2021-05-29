bne IntelliNews – Lira hits new all-time low as Erdogans woes rise





The Turkish lira hit a new all-time low on May 28, falling to 8.62 against the dollar as the economic and political upheaval facing the Erdogan government intensifies. Two factors weighing on the besieged currency were President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ decision this week to replace another deputy central bank governor with a former adviser, which threatens to further undermine the credibility of regulators, and heightened political uncertainty. , with the news in Turkey. dominated by Sedat Peker’s allegations, a criminal gang leader, on the links between ruling politicians and organized crime. All of this took place against the backdrop of opinion polls showing that support for the president and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) is waning. Opposition parties have stepped up their calls for early elections. Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics said: It’s unclear how all of this will play out. Divisions within the AK party appear to be widening, with some members siding with the opposition in calling for a full investigation into Mr Pekers’ allegations. Reports suggest that many AK party members are also pressuring Mr Erdogan to withdraw from the coalition with nationalist MHP whose leader is said to have close ties to organized crime. On the one hand, the change in the central bank, the decline in support for the AK party and the economic damage caused by the recent lockout could prompt President Erdogan to step up the pressure on the CBRT. [central bank] for interest rate cuts. But on the other hand, the latest lira declines accompanied by high inflation have increased the risk that the easing cycle we are currently planning to begin in June will be pushed back. Worst performer The Turkish Lira (TRY) fell 2.3% between the end of May 21 and the end of trading on May 28. It is now down about 13.5% since the start of this year, making it the worst performing currency in emerging markets. Its previous all-time low came last November when it hit 8.58. Turkey’s benchmark rate is 19%, while annual inflation is 17.1%. With the world emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, global inflation is on the rise, raising yields and raising the prospect of a political tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. This is pulling funds from more vulnerable markets such as Turkey, reaching the lira and putting upward pressure on domestic prices due to the country’s heavy imports. “Earlier than expected [monetary] the tightening in advanced economies is the most serious risk for Turkey as inflationary pressures increase across the world, “said Hakan Kara, former chief economist at Turkey’s central bank who is now at Ankaras University Bilkent, as quoted by Reuters in an appearance at a World Bank panel on May 27. “If there was an early reduction [of Fed asset purchases] this would not be good news for emerging economies, especially those facing external fragilities, ”he added. In the same panel, David Knight, Senior Economist at the World Bank, mentionned a strong rebound in the Turkish economy this year would depend on a “robust” monetary policy given the high inflation and the potential for external shocks if the Fed cuts its stimulus measures. “The outlook for this year is very uncertain and depends on the course of politics … especially monetary policy and the effectiveness of COVID control measures,” Knight added.







