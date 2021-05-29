Jack Ciattarell is last chance to avoid Trump’s deadly toxicity





My intellectual mentor on New Jersey politics was a man I admired most, the late Steve Salmore. He and his wife, Barbara, were the authors of New Jersey Politics and Government, an absolutely indispensable book for those seeking a true understanding of Garden State’s political issues.

Over the years I have known Steve, we spoke by phone almost every day. His death in September 2005 was a big blow to me. When Barbara asked me to speak at her memorial service, it was both a supreme honor and an occasion to console me.

Steve was the best psychologist I have ever met. He had remarkable insight into every campaign, especially New Jersey’s. His favorite axiom was that candidates get the campaigns they deserve.

My beloved, Steve, with all due respect, here in New Jersey in this gubernatorial year of 2021, we have clear, compelling and compelling evidence that this axiom is not not always true.

Republican Gov. Leader Jack Ciattarelli is a good, decent man with the intellect, intelligence, and insight to become a successful New Jersey governor. He has a wonderful family to whom he is extremely loyal.

In fact, it was Jack’s wife, Melinda, who gave the Ciattarelli 2021 campaign its climax to date. During the primary campaign debate held earlier this week with Hirsh Singh, Jacks’ closest competitor, Melinda came face to face with King Penna, Singh’s campaign manager. Penna began to harass Melinda Ciattarelli in a way that would have warranted Jacks flattening her. (Check out: Fireworks Behind the Scenes of NJ101.5 Debate This Week Opinionhttps: //nj1015.com/fireworks-behind-the-scenes-of-the-nj101-5-debate-this-week-opinion/)

However, Melinda Ciattarelli could do well. She responded by calling Penna a fool and an arrogant asshole, an accurate anatomical reference. If only Jack used such colorful and descriptive language to describe Donald Trump, who is currently outfitted in an orange suit by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and apparently members, past or present of the Allen Weisselberg family, along with Flipper’s new favorite song. https://youtu.be/EifnM3pRLdQ

One would think that according to Salmore’s axiom, a candidate with all the positive attributes of Jack Ciattarellis would deserve a good and effective campaign. Indeed, his 2017 insurgency campaign against then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno was a beautiful thing about which I wrote most positively. https://www.insidernj.com/message-ciattarelli-matters/

And in 2017, Jack Ciattarelli was a breath of independent fresh air, geared towards creativity and distinguished by his complete independence both from Donald Trump, whom he then aptly called a charlatan and embarrassment, and the hero. from Beachchairgate, Chris Christie.

In contrast, in 2021, Jack Ciattarellis’ candidacy for senior governor was the most ineffective and counterproductive campaign in modern New Jersey political history. The main feature of this campaign has been Ciattarellis’ pathetic and shameful tribute to Donald Trump and his Kool-Aid worshipers in Jonestown, known as the MAGA mob.

Obviously, Ciattarelli believes he cannot win the primary in 2021 unless he is seen to be paying full tribute to The Donald and his MAGA minions. What Ciattarelli seems to fail to understand is that this is a price not worth paying. If the GOP gubernatorial candidate is seen as a sidekick of Trump, which Ciattarelli now appears to be, there is no way in hell that he will defeat incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy. Assuming Jack Ciattarelli wins the primary, his embrace of Donald Trump and MAGA in 2021 makes the New Jersey GOP Gubernatorial nomination an award not worth winning.

Ciattarelli also engaged throughout the campaign in silly slogans, referring to Phil Murphy as not in New Jersey. This is absolute nonsense – throughout their adult lives, Phil and Tammy Murphy have been the consummate model citizens of New Jersey, engaging in a wide variety of New Jersey civic causes.

What DECIDELY NOT New Jersey is Donald Trump and the MAGA mob that Ciattarelli now embraces politically, even to the point of attending a Stop the Steal rally, which Jack claimed to have no knowledge of. his goal.

The degree to which Ciattarelli and his campaign seem to be living in the deadly political fear of Trump and the MAGA mob was reported to me by a letter from Ciattarelli I received last weekend.

I considered Hirsh Singh and Phil Rizzo MAGA campaigns as political clown shows, not worthy

Seth Grossman, right, with Hirsh Singh.

Answer. I did not take seriously the public polls that would show Singh or Rizzo near Ciattarelli.

Clearly, the Ciattarelli campaign’s internal poll must show that Singh or Rizzo is on the verge of a thwarted victory in the 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominations draw. Hence the anti-Singh letter from Ciattarelli this past weekend, in which Jack boasts of having voted for the re-election of Donald Trump and blames Barack Obama for his foreign policy. Obama is revered in the African American community in New Jersey, where Trump is looked down upon. In the general election, Ciattarelli will be as likely to gain substantial African-American support as I would have to gain support from Shia Muslims in Tehran.

Rizzo

It was all a matter of Ciattarelli’s political misjudgment. There was one problem, however, in which Ciattarelli’s political error in judgment reached the level of political malpractice – a political error in judgment so profound that it raises questions regarding Ciattarelli’s ability to govern, in particular. in terms of its message and prioritization of issues. It was the question of the inspiration of Donald Trump during the insurgency of January 6, 2021 in the national capital and the need to have an independent commission investigated.

As Charles Stile reported two days later, on January 8, Ciattarelli blamed both sides for creating the “hyper-partisan rhetoric” that ignited not only the Capitol Riot, but the violent protests in the cities there. ‘last year.

“No one is innocent here. We need a bipartisan and zero tolerance policy on this behavior both in word and in action, “he said in a statement.” As a person aspiring to be governor and head of our state, I am committed to leading the way and making New Jersey a role model for how our country can move forward. “

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/columnists/charles-stile/2021/01/07/us-capitol-riots-nj-republicans-condemn-violence-trump/6585714002/

Now that response was a shameful political catastrophe, in which Ciattarelli appears to tolerate both Trump’s challenge to the rule of law and his extremism.

Ciattarelli claimed he was not aware of the circumstances of the insurgency at the time he made the comments. It has now been almost five months, however, since Jack made these statements. Why has Ciattarelli still not corrected these pathetic answers?

This morning, Republicans in the US Senate obstructed a proposal to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurgency. It is a moment of supreme shame for the Republican Party and its cronies in the media who have written fallacy drills, defending the GOP’s opposition to the formation of the proposed commission.

Still, he offers an opportunity for Jack Ciattarelli.

He can finally correct his grossly incorrect initial statements about the insurgency by giving Trump his well-deserved blame for the same. And he can give himself at least a small measure of credibility by affirming his disagreement with the systematic obstruction of the Senate and its ardent defender of the creation of a commission of inquiry. If he at least supports the creation of the commission, he can claim to follow the lead of former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean, who issued a letter supporting the formation of the commission. This, Jack, is the REAL Jersey.

I doubt Jack would do this, however. He has become a political prisoner of the MAGA mob and lives in fear of giving them the nomination to Hirsh Singh.

It is sad. Jack will win the Republican nomination which he rendered worthless by his submission to the Donald. I see little possibility for Jack Ciattarelli to beat Phil Murphy in the general election, even if he makes these corrective statements. But at least he’ll have a chance to avoid a landslide of historic proportions.

Otherwise, Jack Ciattarelli has as much chance of beating Phil Murphy as Floyd Patterson had of beating Sonny Liston. And for the rest of his political life, as Marlon Brando said in the movie, On the Waterfront, Jack will have to say I could have been a candidate.

Alan Steinberg was a regional administrator for Region 2 EPA under the administration of former President George W. Bush and executive director of the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission.

