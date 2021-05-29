Donald Trump saved again by Mitch McConnell, hates him anyway





Low. Pathetic. Third rate. A stone cold loser. A dumb son of a bitch. An austere and brooding political hack, devoid of any wisdom or skill.

These are just a few of the ways Donald Trump has described his own party Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell, in recent months.

“He doesn’t have what it takes, never has and never will be,” the former president said in a particularly long tirade in February.

“McConnell is hopeless and he can’t stop anything,” he said on television last week.

So what, could you say. Trump hurling mindless slurs at someone is about as remarkable as a dog barking at the mailman. That’s what he does.

What is fascinating here is not the words he uses, but their target.

I understand Mr. Trump’s hatred for his criticism in the news media; for the former employees who turned against him; for prosecutors digging into his finances; for the handful of Republicans who actively and loudly oppose him. These people are his enemies.

Mitch McConnell is the guy who saved him. Twice.

In February, the Senate held its second impeachment trial against Mr. Trump. The first trial a year earlier, which involved the president’s relations with Ukraine, never posed a realistic threat, as Republicans were united in his defense.

This time it was different. Mr. Trump has been charged with “incitement to insurgency” for his role in the unrest on the Capitol riot on January 6. The senators sat as his jurors were forced to hide from the insurgents as they swept the building, chasing them away.

Republicans were no longer unified and a conviction would have prevented Mr. Trump from running again.

Shortly before the verdict, Mr McConnell announced he would vote for acquittal. He said he believed the lawsuit was unconstitutional because Mr. Trump was no longer in office.

“Although this is a close call, I am convinced that indictments are primarily a tool of removal and therefore we lack competence,” he said.

In the end, seven Republicans voted guilty, creating a margin of 57 to 43 in favor of sentencing – ten votes less than the 67 needed. Mr. Trump survived.

What would have been the margin if Mr. McConnell had used his considerable influence to support a conviction instead? How many colleagues would have followed his example?

In Mr. McConnell’s view, Mr. Trump was in fact guilty of the charge. We know that because he said it on the floor of the Senate.

“There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day. No doubt about it, ”said McConnell.

But he still voted not guilty, on the basis of a jurisdictional argument he surely knew to be absurd.

Today, Mr McConnell again used his influence to save Mr Trump, this time convincing Republicans to block the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the riot – which several of them had previously argued.

The minority leader announced his opposition to the commission, which Trump called a “Democratic trap,” last week. In the run-up to today’s vote, he personally lobbied his colleagues, asking them to oppose it as a “personal favor” to him.

“It is not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation another commission might add to existing law enforcement and congressional efforts,” McConnell said.

Again, he had to know that his justification was absurd.

There are still many unanswered questions that existing surveys cannot answer. Chief among them: What the hell was Mr. Trump doing during the riot?

We know he made a few phone calls: one to Senator Tommy Tuberville and another to Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The conversation with Mr McCarthy reportedly turned into a shouting match when the congressman pleaded with Mr Trump to call his supporters.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you are about the election,” the president said, according to one of Mr. McCarthy’s Republican colleagues, Jaime Herrera Beutler, testified.

Beyond that account and the tweets Mr. Trump sent out, all we have are reports from anonymous sources that he monitored the riot on television. According to these sources, he was “driven to see his supporters fight for him”.

White House officials also told Republican Senator Ben Sasse that Mr. Trump was “thrilled” by the actions of the crowd and was walking around “confused as to why other members of his team weren’t so excited. than him ”.

That’s it. A contentious phone call and a few anonymous complaints.

A commission would have the power to summon witnesses and find out exactly what Mr. Trump has been doing during all those hours when he should have cracked down on the violence. We can assume that this would uncover new politically damaging evidence.

But that won’t happen. Only six Republicans challenged Mr McConnell and voted for the commission, and that was not enough to push the legislation forward.

Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have to set up a select committee to investigate the riot. This investigation will be led by Democrats, making it easier for Mr. Trump and his allies to dismiss his findings as partisan.

So, to recap: On two occasions in recent months, when Mr. Trump was under threat, Mr. McConnell personally stepped in to help him. He secured an acquittal in the impeachment trial, then led his caucus to oppose the commission.

You would expect Mr. Trump to respond with gratitude, not insults.

Why this barrage of insults, then? Because Mr McConnell, like his outcast colleague from MAGA Mike Pence, refused to unconstitutionally overturn last year’s election result.

“I’ll tell you this, if (Democratic Senate Leader) Chuck Schumer was there on the day of the recount, he would have said there was no way we would approve this,” Mr Trump said during the recount. aforementioned television interview. .

“He actually said that four years ago, didn’t he?”

(No, not true. Seven Democratic congressmen opposed the electoral vote count four years ago, and were quickly shut down by Joe Biden, who was chairing. No senator objected.)

“Chuck Schumer would never have accepted the result of this election. Would never have accepted. They would have been in the streets. They would have worked, ”continued Mr. Trump.

“And Mitch McConnell says, ‘Well, we’ve got to get down to business now.’ And you know what it was. Biden signed 17 executive orders, practically on his first day, and every one of them has been a disaster for our country.

“So we need a much sharper and tougher leadership.”

Donald Trump, it’s fair to say, is a serial complainant. He complains about the way he’s treated by Democrats, the media, law enforcement, the IRS, his own appointees, hurricane victims … everyone, really.

“No president has been treated like me,” he sulked in a recent blog post (four former US presidents have been assassinated).

Man’s capacity for self-pity is inexhaustible. He says stuff like that so often that you’ve probably put him on the sidelines by now. It’s boring and uninspiring white noise.

But let’s take a moment here to appreciate how strange it is.

Mr. Trump’s victim complex is so deeply ingrained that he believes he is a victim not only of Democrats, but Republicans as well. He constantly complains that the party is not loyal enough and that its leaders have done too little to defend it.

Like his claims about the elections, this is the opposite of the truth. Republicans in Congress have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect Mr. Trump. They defended the indefensible for five years. Their loyalty to him is so complete that they will not even support an investigation into an attack on their own workplace.

Through it all, Mitch McConnell has been a central figure.

Mr. Trump would not have passed his tax cuts without him. He would not have had Justice Amy Coney Barrett appointed to the Supreme Court days before the election. He would face a full bipartisan investigation into his actions on January 6. He might even be prevented from running again.

And yet, in the alternate universe that exists in Mr. Trump’s head, it is Mr. McConnell who owes him.

“Without my approval McConnell would have lost and lost a lot,” he said in February.

“My only regret is that McConnell begged for my support and approval, and I gave it to him.

Add Mr. McConnell to the implausibly long list of people who would have “begged” Mr. Trump for something.

Mr. McConnell represents Kentucky, a majority Republican state. Last year, he beat his challenger, Democrat Katie McGrath, by a 58 percent margin to 38. It was his sixth consecutive election victory, a streak dating back to 1984.

He never risked losing. He didn’t need Mr. Trump to save him.

The former president needed Mr McConnell, however, and he was delivered more than once.

Watch the acknowledgments he receives for it and you will learn something about the character of Donald Trump.

Sam is the US correspondent for news.com.au.

