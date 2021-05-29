After meeting Modi, the main RSS official spends 4 days at UP assessing the tainted image of Yogi’s government

Text size:

Lucknow:RSS sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, during a four-day visit to Lucknow from Monday to Thursday, sought the opinion of key officials of the state-level organization on the public perception of the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in the State.

The government’s image has taken a hit in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the results of the panchayat elections, in which the ruling party suffered a setback.

RSS officials told ThePrint that Hosabale pointed out Samanvay (coordination) between the government and the Sangh.

The chef stayed in Lucknow Monday through Thursday. His visit was closely watched as it followed a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was attended by Home Secretary Amit Shah and Hosabale himself, among others, but not CM Yogi. They discussed ways to repair the damage caused by the Yogi governments’ handling of the pandemic.

The involvement of the PM and Hosabale hinted at the BJP high command’s deep concern over the public’s perception within the UP, and a review of the party’s organization and administrative situation was initiated. square.

Who he met and what he asked for

According to a Lucknow-based RSS official, who did not want to be identified, Hosabale met with several Sangh officials and learned about the organization’s efforts during the pandemic. Hosabale, who in his former post as Deputy Secretary General was deployed to the Lucknow center and visited several times a year, also participated in an RSS event in Nirala Nagar, Lucknow.

A second official added: It was a closed-door meeting between Sangh leaders in the presence ofsarkaryavah. I would call it a routine meeting, where the top leaders sat down and discussed the current situation and how the Sangh can play a role. It was not a political meeting. He did not meet any BJP leader.

An RSS member, who also wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that Hosabale had met more than 50 Sangh officials and had spoken to severalpracharakson the phone too. He also met senior RSS employees who do not have a job but have been working for years.

“He asked how the government is now tackling the pandemic” What is the situation in rural areas? What is public opinion saying about government? “said the deputy.

An RSS official added: In April, things were worse, government people weren’t listening to us, they weren’t answering our calls. But from mid-May, things improve. Ministers are also responding now. But it is true that the image of UP governments has been tarnished by the pandemic.ofalso at the meeting. He wrote down some points, but didn’t say anything afterwards.

Another RSS worker who attended a meeting with Hosabale said the senior official insisted on the need to contact the families of volunteers who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

BJP kept an eye

After the buzz surrounding the Modi-BJP-RSS meeting in Delhi, the leaders of the UP BJP were also monitoring the visit of Hosabales. But leaders say they are convinced it will take some time for any changes to occur within the government and the party.

Party insiders say the Covid pandemic has exposed various flaws in its strategies. According to a BJP source, there is a feeling among the backward and backward classes of the party that they are being ignored. Brahmins also feel left out, as there is a belief that Thakurs is pulling the blows in the current government. We need to change that perception, the source said.

A senior leader of the UP BJP organization said: ‘We expected Dattatreyaofmay also meet with some party leaders, but that did not happen. There is buzz about the changes, but I guess they will take time.

A party official, who stressed the importance of the BJP-RSS meeting in Delhi, added: There is a lot of buzz on social media about the BJP-RSS meeting, but we see the meetings as the start of the BJP’s strategy for the UP elections, expected early next year.

One of the options mentioned is to move Keshav Prasad Maurya as Deputy CM and to be appointed BJP leader replacing Swatantra Dev Singh. Maurya is seen as a strong face of the CBO who could help defend the majority of parties in the next assembly ballots. There has also been speculation about the inclusion of MLC AK Sharma, considered close to PM Modi, in the Yogi Adityanaths cabinet.

BJP lawmakers angry with their own government

Over the past month, there have been several examples of BJP lawmakers speaking out against their own party government on issues related to the management of Covid.

UP Minister Brajesh Pathak was the first to write to the state government,in the second week of April, on the poor state of health services in the capital Lucknow.

Then, during the last week of April, Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore alsowrote a letterto CM Yogi about the poor condition of ventilators in two public hospitals in Lucknow. He warned the district administration that he would fast if the officials did not work properly.

Then, during the first week of May, Lakhimpur Kheri MP Lokendra Singh alsowroteto the CM about the oxygen shortage in the district, while three deputies from different parts of JhansiHighlightedthe poor condition of the hospitals and the alleged district officials were ignorant.

The same week, the Union’s Minister of Labor and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar also wrote to Yogi Adityanath, expressing their concerns about the shortage of medical oxygen, the alleged black marketing of essential medical equipment. and ignorant officials.

MP BJP from Kanpur Satyadev Pachaurihad also writtento the CM, highlighting how townspeople were dying outside their homes, hospitals and inside ambulances due to lack of timely treatment.

