The economy back on the path to growth as planned two years ago: Asad Umar





Federal Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar. PTI government is on track for growth predicted two years ago, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar says on Twitter. Brother Muhammad Zubair, who is from PML-N, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reject the economic policies of the PTI government The economic policies of the .PTI revolve around capitalism, Bilawal says.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday that the Pakistani economy was back on the growth path as he predicted two years ago in April 2019.

In a brief message on Twitter on Saturday morning, the federal minister responded to criticism of the government over the “sudden and accelerating” growth of the economy. He shared a video clip with the post, saying he predicted it would take the economy two years to get back on track to growth and that the current growth rate has proven that prediction.

Those wondering how economic growth could have suddenly accelerated should watch my music video where I said it would take two years, the minister wrote, sharing the clip from April 3, 2019.

4.8% GDP growth forecast for next fiscal year: Asad Umar

The Federal Minister said that the clear policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was to put the economy on a path of sustainable growth, instead of making a decision which could be immediately accepted but which would not be good for the economy. long-term savings.

The economy is in ruins: Muhammad Zubair of PML-N

However, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair disagreed with his brother and quickly responded on Twitter, saying “the economy is in shambles”.

“But even if we agree, what does he say about your kaptaan who had no idea. Barely 15 days after this event, the kaptaan took you away. Surely he does not understand. That’s why we let’s insist that he has to leave, “Zubair said in a reference to PM Khan’s decision to remove Umar from the post of finance minister shortly after the video clip in question was recorded.

Anti-public government cannot make people-friendly budget: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also donated his two cents on the PTI government and its economic policies.

He said he would not let the PTIMF budget be approved by parliament because an anti-public government cannot make a budget favorable to the people.

The PPP chairman criticized the government of the day for taking out loans on difficult terms and imposing unbearable taxes. He said that the only parameter of progress in civilized societies is the prosperity of the poor.

PTI’s economic policies revolve around capitalism, he said, adding that only PPP policies represent public interests.

Targeted subsidies for the export sector to be announced in the next budget

