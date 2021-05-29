British pub owners in Benidorm plead for Boris Johnson to put Spain on the green list





British pub owners in Benidorm have urged Spain to be on the UK’s green list, insisting the region is “completely safe”. Businesses on the Costa Blanca have been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK accounts for 40% of tourists to the popular seaside resort and damage from limited tourism has prompted bar bosses to say Boris Johnson’s refusal to put Spain on the travel green list is an act selfish to stimulate the economy with a UK holiday. Scott OBrien, owner of The Bulldog pub in Benidorm, said the mirror : “Things are completely safe here now. “It’s strict with the wearing of masks on the streets and people get vaccinated quickly.” Scott, 55, from Glasgow, has lived in Spain for 35 years but has had to survive on his savings. “The feeling here is that Boris Johnson wants to keep the money in Britain with staycations,” he told the publication. “I understand that every country has struggled, but it is wrong to suggest that it is not safe here.





“If the UK got rid of the quarantine it would make a huge difference. We were fighting here and we need the British.” Holidaymakers have been urged not to travel to Orange List countries – including Spain – despite the country officially lifting restrictions for British travelers on Monday, May 24. However, tourists traveling to Spain will still need to be quarantined at home on their return under UK rules. A review of the lists is expected to take place every three weeks, which would mean the next update will take place on June 7. John McGeechan, 50, runs The Crown pub with his partner Diane Geary, 36.





John, a Scotsman who previously lived with Diane in Leicestershire, said: “Spain is opening up but Boris Johnsons is trying to keep people in the UK. “It’s time to let people come without restrictions. He added: “Spain’s levels are pretty low and this region in particular is safe. We are desperate to bring tourists back.” Locals are required to wear masks when walking outside and can only take them off once they have taken a seat in a bar or restaurant, or on the beach, which is roped up in. two-meter grids so that swimmers can socially distance themselves. Bars are due to close at 12:30 p.m. and drinkers have to leave the streets at 1 a.m., but that is likely to happen later in the coming weeks.







