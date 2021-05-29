Majority of Republicans believe 2020 election was stolen





By Ariel Edwards-Levy | CNN

Most Americans reject QAnon-related conspiracy theories and believe Donald Trump legitimately lost in 2020 a set of new poll findings. But a substantial minority within the Republican Party endorses some of these theories, and most continue to baselessly question the outcome of last year’s election.

About a quarter of Republicans, 23%, agree with a set of conspiratorial beliefs linked to the QAnon movement, according to a PRRI report released Thursday. These believers said they mostly or completely agreed that “the government, media and financial world in the United States are controlled by a group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking operation. ‘children’, that “there will soon be a storm that will sweep the ruling elites and restore the legitimate rulers” and, finally, that “because things have gotten so far off the beaten track, true American patriots may have to be resorting to violence to save our country ”. Of the general American public, 14% mostly or completely agree with all of these statements, with a large majority disagreeing.

Beyond partisanship, belief in QAnon’s conspiracy theories is also strongly associated with consumption of far-right media, the report finds. Only a fraction of the public, around 3%, report that their most trusted TV news sources were right-wing networks like One America News and Newsmax. But nearly half of this group say they believe in “a storm to come”, with 42% agreeing that “the Patriots may have to resort to violence” and 40% that a “group of worshiping pedophiles. de Satan ”controls the US government, media and finance. The results do not indicate whether consumption of far-right media instills these beliefs in viewers, or whether supporters of these theories tend to turn to such sources of information.

Trying to quantify the precise portion of the audience that subscribes to a particular theory is often difficult – the depth and intensity of people’s beliefs vary, which rarely makes it as simple as a yes or no question. This is especially true in the case of QAnon, which the PRRI report describes as a “loosely connected belief system” that “involves an ever-changing web of patterns.” A small core of QAnon supporters, for example, actively identify with the movement; others might be less actively engaged, but still sympathetic to this sort of conspiratorial thinking if asked. To complicate matters further, supporters sometimes express extreme or incorrect opinions to pollsters in part as a form of political signaling.

While fully embracing QAnon’s talking points remains a minority position within the GOP, denying the legitimacy of the 2020 election has become the dominant position within the party.

A majority of Republicans, 56%, say they believe the 2020 election was the result of an illegal vote or election rigging, according to an Ipsos / Reuters poll released last week, with around 6 in 10 of agree with the claim that “the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.” Republicans also say, 54% to 30%, that they agree with the myth that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “was carried out by violent leftist protesters trying to portray Trump in a bad light. “. The rioters who raped the Capitol were supporters of Trump, and sources ranging from the FBI to suspected riot participants dismissed the idea that leftist agitators were involved.

A quarter of the American public as a whole say they believe the outcome of last year’s election was determined by illegal voting or election rigging, with around 30% saying the election was stolen from Trump and around a third that the Capitol riot was led by the left. -wingers.

Polls, however, show even more pronounced partisan divisions over how the country should chart the course forward. In a new Quinnipiac survey, 74% of Republicans say “too much is done with the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and it’s time to move on”, compared with just 18% who say it was ‘an’ attack on a democracy that must never be forgotten. Overall, 55% of Americans say January 6 should never be forgotten and 39% say it’s time to move on.

Meanwhile, few voters are optimistic about the political state of the country. A 64% majority of registered voters, including similar shares in both parties, believe political divisions pose a major threat to the United States, according to a new Fox News poll.

