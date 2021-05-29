After Erdogan Angers is a loyal province, his opponents see an opportunity





IKIZDERE, Turkey Villagers in the pristine forests of Rize province in northeastern Turkey have always had two natural advantages: a largely unspoiled landscape, rich in wildlife and trout-filled streams, and the protective influence of the most popular regions and most powerful local citizens, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But now, at a time when Mr. Erdogan is under political pressure at the national level, his home province has become a battleground between some of these villagers and the president. For weeks they have staged protests against Mr Erdogans’ plans for a quarry that threatens to destroy 220 acres of woodland that rise steeply behind a cluster of houses and are a vital resource for rural Ikizdere district. This is our paradise, said Gungor Bas, who lives in his grandfathers’ house by a stream already clogged with mud deposited by excavators. We drank from the stream. But for 10 days we have to drink bottled water.

The protests against the quarry last month were notable as they erupted in Rize, Mr Erdogan’s loyal home province on the Black Sea coast. His political opponents took the opportunity to undermine the already besieged leader, who is on the defensive in the face of the precarious state of the economy and the fallout from the pandemic.

The protests that continued in Ikizdere began at the end of April and opposition politicians, eager to exploit any cracks in Mr Erdogans’ grip on power, rushed into the district. to support government officials intervening to quell protests. Mr Erdogan no longer tolerates protests except those of his supporters, and riot police have used a heavy hand to crush protests in Rize. The quarry, near the village of Gurdere, is the latest of many big projects Mr Erdogan has championed to generate growth and jobs in the country over the past 19 years. With unemployment and inflation high, he promised his supporters even more.

But for his opponents, the destruction of Ikizdere goes to the heart of what is wrong with Mr Erdogans, increasingly authoritarian leadership and cronyism after 19 years in power. The president and senior officials have recently been rocked by accusations of corruption and links to organized crime.

Opponents of Mr Erdogans say big business comes first, and government and law enforcement are at the service of construction companies rather than the people. These are the types of projects that are designed to make money, said Yakup Okumusoglu, an environmental lawyer who represents some villagers. I don’t think this is progress for the people. Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu dismissed criticism of the project as an invention of the political opposition. Recently, false rumors about the quarry have spread, he said during a visit to the region. Rize has been the site of a number of other massive development projects overseen by Mr Erdogan, including dams, highways and ports on reclaimed land along the Black Sea coast.

Two of Turkey’s largest construction companies, which have close ties to the government and have built many presidential projects, have won the tender to build a new port in the city of Iyidere and a license to mine black basalt for this port of Gurdere both in the Ikizdere district. The villagers say they have never been consulted about the quarry project. They first heard career plan rumors two years ago, recently said Musa Yilmaz, a businessman who returned home to help organize the protest. Then at the end of last month, the villagers were awakened from their beds by the sound of diggers tearing the forest apart. We don’t want this career project, and we will be here until they stop, Yilmaz said, standing in front of a resistance tent where protesters have set up a protest camp under the site of the career. They don’t need to ruin nature for stones.

Protesters say they don’t oppose the planned port, but insist the stone for him can be mined elsewhere rather than sacrificing an area valued for its biodiversity, where farmers grow tea in steep valleys and collect precious honey from bees that thrive on wild rhododendrons and chestnut trees. Protests have escalated amid a recent spike in Covid infections, and villagers have defied a strict lockdown to confront riot police.

Some of them climbed the forest to block the path of the diggers for several days until the government deployed paramilitary police to clear them. Police moved in with pepper spray and arrested eight men, which prompted two women to climb nearby trees, perching themselves in the air for several hours until a local lawmaker persuaded them to come down. The places we thought were ours the next day we learned were not ours, said Funda Okyar, one of the tree climbers who said she grew up walking these woods. Villagers were shocked to find that Erdogan had signed a decree ordering the expropriation of their land just days before the diggers arrived. About 15 homeowners will lose land used for growing tea and grazing livestock, they said. He is a son of this region. He should protect us, but he’s not, Ayse Bas said of the president as she plowed the land behind her house. This is my home, my land. Where am I going to go elsewhere?

A few days after the clash in Ikizdere, opposition politicians began to arrive to show their support. They were soon followed by Mr. Karaismailoglu, the Minister of Transport.

He insisted that the port of Iyidere would bring jobs and prosperity to the region, and promised that the quarry would only be active for two years and not the rumored 70 years and would be replanted afterwards. . But the villagers and their supporters were not convinced, claiming to have seen destruction caused by construction projects elsewhere. It happened all over the country. But until that happened to us, we didn’t understand the pain, said Mustafa Tatoglu, 75, speaking outside his home in Gurdere. The project exposed the unhealthy ties between construction companies and Mr Erdogans’ government, said Ugur Bayraktutan, a local lawmaker from Turkey’s largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party. The government and the company in charge of the quarry insisted that they had acted legally. Samples were taken from 10 locations, including existing quarries, to find the required saltwater-resistant stone reserves, and it was determined by unbiased scientific advice that the appropriate stone was here, said Mr. Karaismailoglu at a press conference in Ikizdere. . The environmental effects will be monitored on an ongoing basis. An opposition MP, Mehmet Bekaroglu, hoped to delay the work of the diggers and generate support for the protest, but he was pessimistic. There is little chance that we can stop this, he said. Mr Erdogan still enjoys strong support in Rize province, where voters overwhelmingly backed him over the province’s 77% in the 2018 presidential election.

Some villagers in Gurdere praised him for improvements such as universal health care, support for retirees and the construction of roads that have reduced the journey time to towns. If someone is sick, they just call an ambulance, said Cevat Tuncer, 75. We should be thankful. But the loyalty of one of his neighbors was wavering. Overlooking the valley where the quarry is planned, Cevat Tat has just built a house for his retirement after 17 years working as a construction planner for Mr. Erdogans Justice and Development Party in Istanbul. Now he contemplates life with daily explosions shaking his house and thick dust settling on his fruit trees. When government officials and the construction company promised to restore the land to its original state after extracting hundreds of tons of basalt from the mountainside, he went to see a four-year-old quarry in the neighboring village of Pazar. He was dismayed to see the valley ravaged and devoid of vegetation. My heart broke, he said, looking at the green hills. It was a valley like this and they ruined it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos