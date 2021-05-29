First, FBR crosses the 4 trillion tax mark: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for crossing the Rs 4 trillion tax mark for the first time in the county’s history.

“I salute the efforts of FBR to cross for the first time the historic milestone of 4 trillion rupees each year,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet, days before the presentation of the budget for the next fiscal year.

The prime minister said the tax collection by the RBF had reached 4,143 rupees – and continues to count – reflecting the government’s large-scale economic stimulus policies.

The Prime Minister noted that the tax collection was 18% higher than what was recorded at the same period last year.

By March, the RBF had surpassed its target for the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July-February) by reaching Rs 2,916 billion from its desired target of Rs 2,898 billion, an increase of Rs 18 billion. rupees, The News reported. .

According to provisional collection figures, the RBF had collected a net income of Rs 2,916 billion during the July-February period, which exceeded the target of Rs 2,898 billion, a growth of almost 6% per year. compared to 2750 rupees. billion collected over the same period last year.

The monthly net inflow for February was 343 billion rupees against the required target of 325 billion rupees, an increase of 8% from February 2019 and 106% of the target. It is likely that the numbers in the collection will improve once again with the adjustments of the finalized books.

During the same month, in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the RBF on its efforts to achieve 57% growth in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs384 billion against Rs240 billion in April of last year.

“I applaud FBR’s efforts to achieve 57% growth in April 2021 with collections registered at Rs 384 billion compared to Rs 240 billion in April 2020,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister noted that collections reached 3.780 billion rupees in July-April – 14% more than the same period last year.

“ The tax / GDP ratio has fallen ”

Meanwhile, PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif said that despite the imposition of additional taxes each year, the PTI-led government was lagging behind in tax collection.

He claimed that the PML-N left behind after five years a growth rate of 5.8%, raising it from 2.8%, and reduced inflation from 11.8% to 3.8%.

Shahbaz further claimed that tax revenues during the party’s time also doubled from Rs 1,946 to Rs 3,900.

The PML-N chairman said that at the end of his Center party’s reign, the tax-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio was 13%, while it has now fallen to 10.9% in three years.

“The people rejected both the IMF budget and the government that brought it in. When the PML-N left office in 2018, Pakistan’s economy stood at 313 billion rupees,” a- he declared.

Three years after the start of the PTI regime, the economy has plunged to 296 billion rupees, he said.

Purchasing power fell 13%, he said, adding that in 2017-18 per capita income was $ 1,560, while in 2020-2021 it had fallen to $ 1,431.

