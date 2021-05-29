Strong signal, Jokowi’s confidence ministers are behind Anindya Bakrie

Loading…

– A number of names of the trusted ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) were seen attending and delivering speeches at the National Gathering (Silatnas) titled Synergy between the Government and National / Regional Entrepreneurs in Economic Recovery, Investment and Covid- 19 which was held by the general vice president Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Indonesia, Anindya Bakrie

Coordinating Minister (Menko) of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Industry (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita were present in person at the event held at the Four Season Hotel in Jakarta. Meanwhile, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Salahudiin Uno virtually attended and delivered speeches via video conference.

Outside the place; responding to journalists’ questions regarding the presence of a number of ministers at the event he organized, if it was a form of their support for Anindya Bakrie to become president of Kadin 2021-2016. Anin took this as a sign of the good relationship between him and Kadin with the government during the 15 years he served in Kadin.

It’s a sign that the relationship is good. We’ve been working together all this time. By the way, we (Anindya Bakrie) have been in Kadin for 15 years, Anin replied briefly, as he is usually called.

As for Airlangga at the start of his speech seemed to be giving a signal to the hundreds of event attendees who were present in person or online regarding his implicit support for Anin, when Airlangga responded to Anin’s speech which spoke of the vision of Kadin as being the same as the vision. of the Indonesian government, namely the achievement of a golden Indonesia.

So clearly earlier, the target is Indonesia Gold. And we all understand, he said which was then accompanied by the joyful laughter of the participants who throughout the event often shouted their support for Anin.

In her speech at the event, Airlangga Hartato pointed out that Kadin is one of the government’s partners in the fight against Covid-19. Quoting President Joko Widodo, Airlangga said that currently Indonesia is in an extraordinary situation and the government needs synergies and partnerships with all parties including Kadin.

Kadin is a government partner. President Jokowi’s leadership yesterday, we are in an extraordinary situation, the war on Covid-19, Airlangga said in his address to hundreds of members of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry and men’s associations / associations business of Kadin members.

According to Airlangga, Minister Luhut Pandjaitan urged Kadin to continue supporting government programs in an effort to advance the economy. Luhut said that at present, Indonesia is a future industrial country focused on new and renewable energy.

So I told my friends Kadin, let’s start running towards new and renewable energies, Luhut invited.

Luhut said the government is always ready to help Kadin move Indonesia forward. Kadin is a government partner. “I hope the Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be of real service to this nation and this country,” Luhut said.

In line with Luhut and Airlangga, Sandiaga Uno in his speech at the event appreciated Kadin for his work supporting the government. I believe Kadin as a government partner will be able to stimulate the economy and jobs, Sandi said via video conference.

Before Airlangga, Luhut Pandjaitan and Sandiaga Uno delivered their speeches, event host Anindya Bakrie stressed that Kadin is a strategic partner of the government and that he and Kadin will commit to support the government in its efforts to fight against Covid-19 and realize the vision of a Golden Indonesia 2045.

Kadin has a role and a function which are governed by law no. 1 of 1987 to become a strategic partner of the government, said representative of the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the organization, membership and empowerment.

This form of government support will be manifested by Anin and Kadin through a work program that he named ProKADIN. Benefits for professionals. The letter K in ProKADIN stands for strong Kadin institutions and human resources. A stands for agriculture to strengthen national food security. This is an area where modern MSMEs are at the forefront.

I is an industrialization oriented towards the connectivity of infrastructures and exports. Finally, N is for the normalization of post-pandemic life and national independence in the health sector.

