Antony Blinken Says US, India Unite To Fight Covid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to speak to the media ahead of a meeting at the State Department in Washington on May 28, 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States and India were united in an attempt to fight the Covid-19 pandemic together and that Washington was determined to help India with its coronavirus crisis.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who spent the last week in the United States seeking help amid a devastating second wave of infections at his home, told reporters as he stood alongside Blinken at a State Department meeting that India was grateful to Washington for its strong support and solidarity. .

“In the early days of Covid, India was there for the United States, something we will never forget,” Blinken said. “And now we want to make sure that we are there for India too.”

Blinken said the partnership between the two countries is “vital”, “strong” and “increasingly productive”.

“We are united to face Covid-19 together,” said Blinken.

He said the two countries are also united in the fight against climate change and are associated directly through the Quad, a group of four countries that also includes Japan and Australia and through United Nations agencies. “to deal with many of the challenges we face in and around the region. the world.”