PTI urges opposition to sit down with government for GVE implementation





ISLAMABAD: PTI parliamentarians on Saturday urged opposition parties to put aside their political differences and sit down with the government for the early development of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to increase the overall efficiency of the electoral process and ensure the transparency of the elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined and is making every effort to bring transparency to the electoral process, parliamentarians said, speaking to the public news channel.

Technology and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) are the only way to regain the credibility of the elections, said PTI lawmaker and parliamentary secretary for law and justice Maleeka Bokhari. She called on the opposition to sit with the government and choose from the different models of GVE available to restore the credibility of the elections.

Senator Faisal Javed said the government has repeatedly urged opposition parties to use EVDs in the electoral process, with Imran Khan’s government determined only to reform the electoral system using technology. He hoped that electronic voting machines would be made functional before the next general election in the country with the support of the opposition, because this model of EVD has been successful in many other developing countries and we can also adopt this technology to help our traditional corrupt system.

MP Sadaqat Ali Abbasi stressed that the use of modern technology is the need of the hour for economic growth and for free and transparent and fair elections, adding that there is no harm if we adopt the use of EVM technology in elections. He said the current government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, only wanted to bring a new political culture to Pakistan through which the electoral process can be made clean and fair.

MEP Jeweria Zafar said that if we want a clean, transparent and fair system, we must take the path of science and technology. She said all political parties should support the government in this process, adding that we should all jointly discuss electoral reforms and electronic voting machines, which are the best options for holding free, fair and transparent elections. MP Zain Qureshi said it was high time for the opposition to sit down with the government and seriously discuss the issue of electoral reforms for the great public interest. A computerized voting system takes time, he said, a biometric system for voters was very essential to verify their thumbprints, and they can then go to the voting booth to vote by pressing a button on the electronic symbol, which he said would eliminate the risk of rigging. MP Riaz Fatyana said PTI just wanted to introduce new technology and electronic voting machines that could deliver results in half an hour. This would help to increase the confidence of the people, political parties and the intelligentsia in the electoral process, he stressed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos