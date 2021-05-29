President Jokowi: social assistance data overlap, netizens give answers





SEPUTARTANGSEL.COM President Joko Widodo acknowledged that the accuracy of government data is still low, so it needs to be fixed and synchronized with the database. This was conveyed by the president at the opening of the 2021 government internal oversight national coordination meeting. The meeting was attended by Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordination Mahfud MD. Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, Head of the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) Mr. Yusuf Ateh, and representatives of various institutions for a total of 2,233 people. Read also: Moeldoko: transfer of KPK employee status confirms government commitment Data accuracy is still a problem so far, the impact is everywhere. For example, social assistance (social assistance) data is inaccurate, overlapping, making distribution not fast, slow, and some not on schedule. Likewise, data on the distribution of other government aid, Jokowi said in an online meeting from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, May 27, 2021, as quoted. SeputarTangsel.Com from Antara. The president explained that sometimes central and regional government data is not synchronized. For this, he asked BPKP to synchronize the data and increase their reliability. In addition, all parties are encouraged to work together so that mistakes are not repeated. I stress, Ladies and Gentlemen, the heads of institutions, the heads of regions, to seriously follow the recommendations of the BPKP and the APIP, not to let them drag on, extend and, in the long term, this could become a legal problem, the president stressed. Read also: Anies Baswedan is judged by this party as having the potential to win the presidential election of 2024 Netizens immediately responded to the president’s statement at the meeting. Jokowi has been all the rage on Twitter until this morning, Saturday May 29, 2021 with various other issues like Abdee Slank who became the commissioner of PT Telkom and infrastructure development which did not work.







