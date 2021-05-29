United States Calls Dismissal of Lawsuits Against Trump for Cleansing Lafayette Square | Donald trump





Lawsuits by protesters who were forcibly evicted from a park near the White House ahead of a photoshoot for Donald Trump last June should be dismissed as the new administration is unlikely to repeat such behavior. federal lawyers said Friday.

Protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25 last year. Federal officials have warned of an aggressive response in the District of Columbia after fires, shattered windows, looting and injuries to police.

On June 1, on Place Lafayette, in front of the White House, the police pushed back the demonstrators by firing smoke bombs and pepper balls. After the park was cleared, Trump, flanked by officials, walked over to a church and stood with a Bible.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit on behalf of individuals and Black Lives Matter, claiming that Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and others illegally conspired to violate the rights of protesters.

Protesters brutally dispersed ahead of Trump photoshoot with Bible video

U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L Friedrich heard arguments on whether to dismiss the cases on Friday.

The lawsuits are aimed at preventing a repeat of the events of June 1 in Lafayette Square, Justice Department attorney Christopher Hair said, adding: Democrat Joe Biden’s change of administration renders their claims moot.

A lawyer for the protesters said they were not doing anything illegal and posing no threat. Some suffered injuries, burns, bruises and respiratory problems and psychological trauma that persist to this day, attorney Randy Mastro said.

Lawyers for the protesters have argued that it is important to get to the bottom of how the official response came about.

Why did this happen? Mastro asked. Was it the curfew? The park was cleared before the curfew. Was it to stop the violence? The attorney general himself said there was no violence that day.

Mastro said the rationale for the action has constantly changed, but it was clear from Trump’s tweets that these protesters were being targeted because of their perspective, their message, their speech.

Excellent job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination, Trump wrote a day later. He also shared a letter calling the protesters terrorists.

The conduct here was so blatantly illegal and so blatantly unconstitutional that it requires redress, Mastro said. And we are here today, Your Honor, to do everything we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens in our country.

Lawyers for the administration and former officials said their clients enjoyed immunity because they performed the duties necessary to secure space for the president. The judge asked why it would be unreasonable to clean the park for the president, noting that the large crowd would pose a safety risk.

To me, it seems quite obvious to me that you have to clean up the square he has to cross before you reach the church. Why is it not reasonable for the defendants to do this? she asked, although she said she understood the concerns about the force being used.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos