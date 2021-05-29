Fawad Chaudhry Gets Heroic Social Media Appreciation for BBC Interview





Federal Broadcasting and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has been scouring social media since yesterday after his BBC interview on HardTalk with host Stephen Sackur.

Fawad Chaudhry has responded in a fearless manner to some hard-hitting questions on sensitive subjects of civil-military relations, the plight of journalists, alleged enforced disappearances, etc. The minister also dominated the interview, excerpts from which are circulating on social networks.

#FawadChaudhry destroyed that anchor on BBC Hard Talk today with its typical calm and logical reasoning!

PTI ministers make Pakistanis proud, as always. Previously it was Shah Mehmood Qureshi and this time it’s #FawadChaudhry. pic.twitter.com/LJfIJd4VDI

– Cow Sacrifice (@CowSacrifice) May 28, 2021

He’s a real example of good people at the right job. Well done Fawad Chaudhry. # HARDtalk #FawadChaudhry pic.twitter.com/UPGtnQ51vW

– RaNa BilaL (@ AB21PK) May 28, 2021

“@ImranKhanPTI is one of the most popular elected leaders in. We have immense respect for the establishment, but Imran Khan and his cabinet make the whole decision.” @ Fawadchaudhry, Hard Talk interview pic.twitter.com/VGFct0yYb3

– Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 28, 2021

Brilliant interview with @fawadchaudhry. https://t.co/CPeYwtQb1b

– Maleeka Bokhari (@MalBokhari) May 28, 2021

Pakistani social media users admire the strong representation of the Pakistani government by Fawad Chaudhry in the same interview that became popular following the appearance of former finance minister Ishaq Dar a few months ago.

#FawadChaudhry is one of Saturday’s top trends on Twitter. The trend started last night and thousands of posts have been shared.

The bold minister dismissed allegations of human rights violations on the Pakistani military. He also categorically rejected the perception of having won the election through so-called electoral maneuvering.

He’s a real example of good people at the right job. Well done Fawad Chaudhry, wrote a social media user on Twitter.

Just days ago, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi followed the trend of social media for his frantic statements about the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and the Western media’s stance on the subject in his interview with CNN. Her comments about the deep pockets and influential people ostensibly controlling Western media angered CNN presenter Bianna Golodryga, who called her statements anti-Semitic.

Brilliant interview with @fawadchaudhry. https://t.co/CPeYwtQb1b

– Maleeka Bokhari (@MalBokhari) May 28, 2021

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had received an enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival in Islamabad. Likewise, Fawad Chaudhry also elicits heroic praise on social media.

It should be noted that the show first gained public attention in Pakistan after Ishaq Dar appeared a few months ago. Ishaq Dar’s visible failure to answer some of the host’s brutal questions about his illness and possessions.

Pakistan’s former finance minister Ishaq Dar has become a topic of discussion on social media after a short clip of his interview with the BBC show The Hard Talk went viral on Twitter in December of l ‘last year.

Dar appeared on the show as a guest with BBC presenter Stephen Sackur on his Hardtalk Monday show. Dar struggled to give satisfying responses to the grilling given to her by the show’s host, which gained social media attention.

Dar was at a loss for words when the host asked her how many properties he and his family owned.







