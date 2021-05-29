Risks, opportunities in visiting Turkish FMs





Greece believes that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit carries both risks and opportunities and could pave the way for the meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit. NATO on June 14 in Brussels. According to analysts, talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Cavusoglu as well as Monday’s meeting in Athens with Mitsotakis will not be easy. Athens will raise the illegal Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum as well as Turkish claims that escape international law. The Greek side will also ask to be informed of Ankaras’ intentions with regard to the migration issue, which will feature high on the European agenda in June. For his part, Cavusoglu is expected to raise the issue of extradition of supporters of the Gulen movement from Greece, who are considered terrorists in Ankara, as well as issues regarding the Greek Muslim minority in Thrace. Seeking a calm summer on its own, Athens would assess messages conveyed by Ankara that its aim is to tone down rhetoric. He is nevertheless preparing for any eventuality. This is primarily due to the choice of the Turkish minister, before arriving in Athens on Monday, to visit the Greek Muslim communities in Xanthi and Komotini in northeast Greece on Sunday morning. And, on the other hand, he is wary of a possible repetition of the tense atmosphere that permeated the press conference of the two ministers in April during Dendias’ visit to Ankara. Additionally, eyebrows were raised in Greece following the Quran’s Erdogans recital on Friday inside Istanbul’s iconic Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, a Greek Orthodox cathedral that had served as a museum but which was transformed into a mosque last year. However, it is believed that at this point a framework has been put in place to keep tensions at relatively low levels. While Erdogan has spent significant political capital on confrontations with key international players including France, he is now seeking to normalize relations with the Biden administration in the United States and cannot afford a further escalation of tensions. for the time being. Moreover, after their public confrontation last April, Dendias and Cavusgolu have no reason to turn their meetings into an ongoing vendetta.

