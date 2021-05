Bill Maher Burns the Rock, Caitlyn Jenner, Matthew McConaughey, and “A Recurring Nightmare” of Famous Political Candidates – Deadline

Bill Maher referred to famous candidates for high political office as a “recurring nightmare that we just cannot shake.”

On his show “New Rule”, he singled out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Caitlyn Jenner, Matthew McConaughey and Randy Quaid. All have expressed varying interest in running for governor of California or Texas or becoming president of the United States. All of them have exactly what it takes to run the country, Maher sneered – “evil narcissism.”

The host wondered, “Haven’t we all witnessed the uplifting tale known as Donald Trump?” The past four years have been a warning, not an inspiration. You were supposed to see this and think, ‘I guess the high profile political jobs should go to people who are trained for this and who know what they are doing.’ “

Maher walked through the hopeful quartet one by one, saying they were all probably “nice” and “good” people – well, with the possible exception of Quaid, who sounds like “Guy Rooting Through.” Your Recycling Bin ”. Jenner, he said, brings qualifications, including being “a background character on a reality show not about her.”

“When did governance become the school of security when guest spots on Chicago Fire dried up?” Maher asked. “We treat government like the lowest rung of fame,” even below the magicians.

“You may have noticed that things have been a little different in America over the past five months,” he said. “It’s because we have people in charge who spent their formative years not on a soundstage, but studying what you need to know to be effective on the world stage.”

It’s not that Johnson, Jenner, McConaughey and Quaid are actors, Maher added. “It is because they are not professionals” of politics. “This guy,” he continued, as a photo of Barack Obama appeared on the screen, “was a rock star because he was good at his business, government. It’s not you.”

You cannot support governance “on the fly” and you cannot resolve the issue by mail. Putin isn’t on a green screen and he’s laughing at your million dollar smile.

No one has to tell President Joe Biden what’s in the Constitution, Maher snapped – “he was in the room where it was written.”

Dismissing Johnson’s claim that he could unite the country as president, the host said, quoting a line from Saturday Night Live popularized by his friend, Al Franken, “Let me say this frankly to you and to all other showbiz candidates. You are not good enough, you are not smart enough, and forget about it no matter how much people like you. They love you now because you are an artist and, therefore, largely uncontroversial. Governing is the opposite.

