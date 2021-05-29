Mendes authorizes the opening of all tourist villages in Bali





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister Town Development of disadvantaged areas and transmigration, Abdul Halim Iskandar, allowed the opening of a tourist village in Bali in support of the Work From Bali program for the economic revival of the Island of the Gods. The village minister said that the island of Bali is a national icon that relies on the lives of its people in the tourism sector. “To revive economic activity in the tourism sector, we fully support the government program to implement the Work From Bali program for economic recovery in this area,” said Abdul Halim Iskandar.

during his working visit to check the Bumdes program at Kukuh village, Kerambitan, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Saturday May 29, 2021. According to the minister, the economic side of Balinese tourism must be revived in stages, so he supports the WFB program launched by the government to open up the entire tourism sector in Bali that they will use while working. “The form of support from the village ministry will do the same by opening all tourist village on the island of Bali as the basis for economic recovery, ”he added. If tourism to Bali’s Island of the Gods is wide open, said Abdul Halim, then the local government should pay attention to the COVID-19 case. Regarding village funds, this is the commitment of President Joko Widodo and to date the amount of village funds in Indonesia has reached IDR 72 trillion.







