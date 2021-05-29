OPINION: Colum Eastwood MP asks Boris Johnson and Michal Martin to draft a roadmap for the new University of Derry





It was one of the first demands of a nascent civil rights movement and over 55 years later it remains one of the most important goals. The image of John Hume, Albert Anderson and Eddie McAteer on the steps of Stormont in 1965, with a procession of people from that town, is now in Derrys’ DNA. Executive leaders need to understand that this campaign will not stop. It is not about status or symbolism, it is about giving the people of our city the opportunity to study, work and create a life in their hometown. This is about ending the decades-long policy of raising our youth for export. Derry is the fifth largest city on this island and is similar in size to Limerick, which has a vibrant, research-driven university that attracts 17,000 students, including thousands from beyond these coasts. It attracts investment to the region and provides a world-leading learning institution at the doorstep of people who want to stay put. Derry deserves just as much. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.0611%"/> Foyle MP, Head of SDLP Colum Eastwood. The SDLP worked closely with the Irish government to create the Shared Islands Unit within the Department of Taoiseach. We have volunteer partners across the island who are working on practical projects that improve the lives and chances of people here. It’s not just rhetoric, it was backed by $ 500 million for projects in the North. I asked Taoiseach Michel Martin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to come together and work out a joint roadmap with a clear timeline on how they will jointly fund a new university in the city. Through cooperation, we can transform this city. We can maximize the opportunities for our citizens and take advantage of our emerging position as a bridge between the EU and Britain. We must demand more from our executive and political leaders. This city needs guarantees of investment in our future. 56 years after Lockwood, we are not going to walk to the top of the hill only to be abandoned by the government again. By SDLP Leader MP Foyle Colum Eastwood < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9706%"/> Boris Johnson < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.7999%"/> Michal Martin. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

