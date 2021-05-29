Jokowi has many unclear plans, these are observers’ suggestions





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) criticized many projects Infrastructure which execution is unclear. Like building a port but it is not supported by an access road. Urban planning observer Yayat Supriatna said these incidents are common because the government is not strong in funding 100% of the budget, both in the APBN and the APBD. Therefore, Yayat called on the government to keep innovating in the financing scheme. He then took an example of what Basuki Tjahaja Purnama aka Ahok did when he was still Governor of DKI Jakarta. While still governor, Yayat estimated that Ahok had succeeded in building the Semanggi Simpang Susun (SS) worth Rs 345.067 billion without APBD and debt. “If the regional government is smart, it can provide incentives. For example, Pak Ahok’s model was the construction of the Semanggi Simpang Susun. The funds came from the private sector, motivated by the height of the building, ”Yayat told Liputan6. com, Saturday (5/28/2021). The SS Semanggi project, which began work in 2016, was funded by a surplus area coefficient (KLB) compensation fund of PT Mitra Panca Persada, a Japanese subsidiary of Mori Building Company. KLB is a land use planning instrument governed by Law (UU) No 26/2007, according to which a developer can only construct the size and height of the building in accordance with the provisions set out in the granted permit. If there is an excess area or height of the building, the developer Infrastructure the person concerned is obliged to pay compensation or some kind of fine. “So it is in effect the ability of the regional government to provide compensation for several regulations that provide opportunities for business players to contribute because they receive incentives for the height of the given building,” Yayat explained. Financial sources outside the APBD Fishermen walk through the Kali Adem port construction project, Muara Angke, Jakarta, Thursday (10/22/2020). The development of the port is expected to improve the economy of coastal residents and tourism of Seribu Island. (merdeka.com/Iqbal S. Nugroho) Specifically for regional governments, Yayat said that agencies can develop Local Government Work Plans (RKPDs) funded from financial sources outside the APBD to participate in funding support infrastructure such as access roads. at the port. continue reading “There are many programs that can be developed by local governments to obtain funding sources. In this case, it is simply a matter of finding loopholes in how to regulate incentives for regional development so that there are a contribution from commercial actors, ”he explained. . “It could be that if they (companies) help build roads in the first 3-4 years, they don’t need to pay taxes, get relief, get facilities. The problem is how smart local governments are, ”Yayat said. . Watch the featured videos below:

