Is Boris Johnson really broken or is he just tight?

Several reports suggest Boris Johnson is in serious financial trouble.

They claim that his recent divorce, multiple children and reduced income left him very hard.

The reports come among other claims that he has sought to use donors to pay for his living expenses.

Yet those who know Johnson well believe there is a much simpler explanation for him to claim to be having difficulty.

Boris Johnson told friends he lives serious money problems.

Several reports suggest that the British Prime Minister’s financial situation led him to attempt, and in some cases succeed, to use donations from the Conservative Party and other donors to pay:

Some commentators close to Johnson have suggested that these alleged money problems are due to the reduction in his income since entering Downing Street, combined with payments for his unknown number of children and his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler.

Without having access to Johnson’s personal financial records, it is impossible to know for sure how seriously these allegations of his alleged hardship should be taken.

However, the analysis of his reported income, as well as accounts of his past behavior, give reason to doubt it.

For starters, it’s worth pointing out that Johnson’s 160,000 salary as Prime Minister, while not stratospheric compared to some of his higher paying peers, still places him in the spotlight. top 1% of all employees in UK.

It should also be noted that, unlike most people, their accommodation, transportation and a large part of their living expenses are also covered by the taxpayer.

And although he has seen a significant reduction in his main sources of income since becoming Prime Minister, before his post as Prime Minister, he was one of the highest paid politicians in the country, raising more 275,000 per year of his Telegraph column in addition to his salary as a politician.

And although he was forced to drop that column, he continues to earn thousands of pounds in royalties each year on his back book catalog, according to its register of interests.

On top of that, he also declared 123,000 for a single speech in India in 2019, plus 88,000 from publishers Hodder and Staughton for a lead on an as yet unpublished book on Shakespeare.

Yet despite all this past and present income, a report of Sunday Times of last week quoted a government source as suggesting the prime minister was so tough he missed key emergency meetings at the start of the pandemic due to “working on a biography of Shakespeare, the money he needed to fund his divorced”.

A spokesperson for the publisher declined to say whether Johnson had kept the lead for the as yet unpublished book, only telling Insider that “we have no plans for the book’s release in the foreseeable future” and “we never comment on the progress of our authors.”

He would never buy a drink





Johnson’s associates say he never buys a ride.

So, is Johnson really as tough as insiders and his media allies suggest, or is something else going on?

The Prime Minister biographer Sonia Purnell, who worked closely alongside Johnson early in his journalistic career, is unconvinced and believes there may be a much simpler explanation.

Rather than being desperately harsh, Purnell suggests Johnson could just act the way he always has, which is to find an excuse to avoid opening his wallet.

“Throughout his life he’s been able to avoid paying anything,” Purnell told Insider.

“It’s a game he’s always played … I mean what does he spend his money on?” It’s certainly not to buy drinks from people in the pub.

“He never did that. The whole time I was in Brussels… you would go to the bar and he would drink other people’s drinks and would never buy drinks. I mean never.

Johnson’s associates say he also tends to default on his debts.

“One of the first things someone else told me when I got there is that they’ll ask you to lend them money,” Purnell says.

“Never do it because he asks everyone and never pays him back.”

His reputation for not paying his money back even extended to a suspicious EU official cited in Johnson’s biography by Purnell.

“You were always suspicious,” the official told Purnell.

“I was told never to lend him money because he never paid it back – so when he asked for the equivalent of 50, I refused.”

Empty envelopes





A fake banknote depicting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Green Party Autumn Conference on October 4, 2019 in Newport, Wales.

With several houses, book deals, and a high salary, Johnson is by any reason reasonable well-off.

Still, those who know Johnson describe him as almost comically tight on money.

Going out for the first time with his second wife, he claims to have taken her to a Hare Krishna meeting in order to avoid paying for lunch, which he told the Evening Standard in 2008 that she would not. had “never forgiven”.

He continued this habit later in life, famously lose a bet of 1000 with his former employer Max Hastings, only to refuse to pay it.

After much harassment, Johnson finally agreed to hand over the money, only to then send Hastings an empty envelope.

“Whether Hastings really needs this money or not, it’s not here or there,” Purnell told Insider.

“The fact that he just sat there, addressed an envelope, sealed it and mailed it and there was nothing in it, is just weird behavior.”

Obviously, Johnson continued to be reluctant to pay as he pleased.

Indeed, one of my first encounters with Johnson was in the basement canteen of London City Hall when he was at the peak of his earning capacities as Mayor of London and columnist. Featured Daily Telegraph.

As I stood waiting to pay for lunch with a fellow journalist, Johnson dragged himself around and asked my mate to lend him 3 for his sandwich, which he did, somewhat taken aback.

Insiders say Johnson’s notoriously scruffy appearance was also partly due to his reluctance to spend money on clothes.

Indeed his outfits while mayor, which often constituted a strange combination of a faded gray jacket and municipal caps, were in part, according to a former colleague, lifted by Johnson of the Transport for London lost and found office.

How bad was her divorce settlement?





Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Marina Wheeler (R) leave after voting at an EU referendum polling station in London, UK on June 23, 2016

At the center of claims about Johnson’s alleged hardship is his divorce last year from his second wife.

However, Johnson’s biographer casts doubt on Johnson’s insider claims that their split left him penniless.

“I think it’s a pretty sexist assumption to blame Marina,” Purnell told Insider.

“After all, she herself is a very rewarding person and always has been. She is QC and has done very well.

“I’m just not buying that she took it to the cleaning ladies.”

Are Johnson’s Finances a Security Risk?







Whether Johnson is really tough or not, or just pretends to be so to avoid diving into his own pocket, some people believe that the very existence of claims on his finances could be damaging.

The revelation that Johnson had received an unpaid debt order from a court led a former spy to tell Insider that such allegations could be used to damage his reputation, while others suggested they could also leave it exposed to blackmail from hostile states.

“All of these stories saying he’s tough, it’s kind of like pulling out the begging bowl,” Purnell told Insider.

“I imagine MI6 was shaking in their boots. This could be interpreted as an invitation to violate its own safety and national security. You just aren’t doing this as prime minister.”

And although allegations that Johnson was soliciting donations to pay for luxury take-out and wallpaper came late, it is unclear exactly who he solicited those donations from.

“We have no idea who is giving her this money for wallpaper, vacations and everything,” Purnell says.

“And these are just things we know.”

“What else did people pay? His personal trainer, his nanny, the take out, everything. It just goes up and makes him a big security risk right there in Downing Street.”

A spokesperson for Johnson has been contacted for comment.