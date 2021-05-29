PM Modi announces benefits for orphaned children of Covid: The Tribune India

New Delhi, May 29

On the eve of his government’s second anniversary during his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a number of social protection measures for children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19, including providing a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at the age of 18 and providing for their education.

Chairing a meeting to deliberate on steps that could be taken to support these children, he said they will be supported under the “PM-CARES for Children” program.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that fixed deposits will be opened on behalf of these children, and the PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed program to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them. them when he or she turns 18.

This corpus will be used to provide monthly financial support or an allowance from the age of 18 for the next five years to cover personal needs during the period of higher education. At the age of 23, they will receive the amount of the corpus in the form of a lump sum for personal and professional use.

Announcing these measures, Modi stressed that children represent the future of the country and that the government will do everything possible to support and protect them so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future.

“The Prime Minister said that in these difficult times it is our duty as a society to take care of our children and to give hope for a bright future. All children who have lost both parents or their surviving parents or legal guardians / adoptive parents due to Covid -19 will be supported under the “PM-CARES for children” program, “he said, according to the press release.

Highlighting the measures taken for their education, the PMO said that children under the age of 10 would be admitted to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or a private school as a day researcher.

People aged 11-18 will be admitted to any central government boarding school such as Sainik School and Navodaya Vidyalaya. In the event that the child remains in the care of a guardian or an extended family, then he will be admitted to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or to a private school as a day researcher.

If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees prescribed by the norms of the right to education law will be taken from the PM-CARES fund, and he will also pay the expenses for the uniform, textbooks and notebooks, PMO added.

For higher education, children will be assisted in obtaining a student loan for vocational courses or higher education in India according to existing standards. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM-CARES fund.

As an alternative, a scholarship equivalent to the tuition or course fees for undergraduate and professional courses will be provided to them under the programs of the central or state government.

For children who are not eligible for existing scholarship programs, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship.

All children will also be enrolled as beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat program, or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), with health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh. The amount of the premium for these children up to the age of 18 will be paid by PM-CARES, he said.

Modi said the measures announced were only possible thanks to generous contributions to the PM-CARES fund which will support India’s fight against Covid-19.

As many as 577 children across the country have been orphaned after their parents succumbed to Covid-19, Women and Children Development Minister Smriti Irani said earlier this week, citing state reports and Union Territories from April 1 to May 25. – PTI