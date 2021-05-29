



General Secretary of UV KS in China, Chinese President, Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, Xi Jinping (Xi Jinping), in May attended a conference of academics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and ‘Chinese Academy of Chinese Engineering, Science and Technology. 28. He pointed out that China insists on seeing technological self-sufficiency as a strategic support for national development in the new phase of development, the implementation of new development concepts, the construction of a new development model, the support of ‘high-quality development and full implementation of science and education in the country. The renewal strategy, national talents and development strategies focused on innovation, improving the national innovation system, accelerating the building of a strong scientific and technological nation and achieving high technological self-sufficiency. He stressed the need to make progress in the reform of the science and technology system, to create a basic system that supports overall innovation, and to focus on improving the evaluation system and other fundamental reforms. Xi added that China should coordinate development and security, plan and support innovation globally, actively integrate into the global innovation network, tackle issues such as climate change and human health, and promote joint research and development with scientific researchers from different countries. It is imperative to actively participate in the global governance of science and technology so that Chinese science and technology can further contribute to building a society with a common future for humanity. He pointed out that China should stimulate the innovative vitality of all kinds of talents, develop global talents, pay more attention to the independent training of talents, strive to create a global pool of the best scientific and technological talents and develop more high-quality artistic talents. . It is imperative to develop advanced scientific research and innovation that brings together excellent talents from all over the world, improves labor policy and exchanges the best talents and foreign experts in China. Xi also said that China should consolidate original and pioneering science and technology discoveries and definitely win the battle against major core technologies. Chinese science and technology research should focus on practical matters, starting with the country’s urgent and long-term needs, in order to improve the efficiency of transmission and transformation of scientific and technological achievements. It is necessary to promote the integration of modern engineering and technological scientific research in many fields, to support the development of basic science and engineering technology, and to establish a modern and comprehensive science and technology system . Xi added that China should deepen the reform of the university system, tackle major and original scientific problems, boldly enter innovative “no man’s land”, penetrate key technologies that limit development, discover, train and bring together. a pool of high-quality talent and high-level innovative teams. Yes

