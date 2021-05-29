FM Qureshi invites Iraqi Prime Minister to Pakistan on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi accepts the invitation of Prime Minister Imrans, hopes the visit will take place as soon as possible Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulates the Iraqi people for their resilience in the face of the serious challenges they have faced against peace and security. Afghan peace process and diplomatic support for the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, invited Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to visit Pakistan.

Qureshi issued the invitation during a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister in Baghdad on Saturday during his three-day trip to Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, while accepting the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, hoped that the visit would take place as soon as possible.

Besides the invitation, the senior Pakistani diplomat congratulated the Iraqi people for their resilience in the face of the serious challenges they face against peace and security.

Read more: In a bid to help Iraq fight pandemic, Pakistan sends coronavirus relief items

Qureshi also paid tribute to the Iraqis for the sacrifices they have made in the fight against terrorism and also suggested that Islamabad and Baghdad mutually share their experience and expertise in the field.

The foreign minister told the Iraqi prime minister that he came to the country to translate the existing friendly relations between Pakistanis and Iraq into a collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership in various fields.

Qureshi informed Kadhimi that the Pakistanis are focused on building connectivity and economic diplomacy. He also identified areas, such as tourism, labor export, infrastructure development, investment and food security, in which the two countries could benefit from enhanced cooperation.

The country’s top diplomat also said Pakistanis want to meet their energy needs with Iraqi oil. He placed particular emphasis on the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, especially facilitating the thousands of Pakistani Zairians who visit Iraq every year.

Qureshi seeks a framework between two countries

Qureshi also stressed the need for high-level visits between Islamabad and Baghdad to build and advance the positive momentum of the relationship.

Pakistani foreign ministers suggested that the two countries develop a comprehensive framework of political consultations and bilateral cooperation at the level of foreign ministers to provide impetus for deepening and strengthening a mutually beneficial partnership, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: FM raises Pakistani Zaire visa issues with Iraqi ambassador

The OP said the Iraqi prime minister welcomed the idea, in principle.

On the other hand, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his interest to cooperate with Pakistan in the health sector and also suggested that the two countries examine the possibility of using Pakistan’s health facilities for the Iraqi people. He urged the foreign ministers of the two countries to explore tangible collaboration in this area.

FM meets Iraqi President

Separately, Qureshi also called on Iraqi President Dr Barham Salih to convey his warm wishes on behalf of Pakistani leaders.

Iraqi President Dr Barham Salih receives Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Twitter

The OP said President Salih warmly welcomed Qureshi and reciprocated the sentiments expressed on behalf of Pakistani leaders. He also thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the understanding and support of the Pakistanis.

During the meeting, Qureshi briefed the President on Pakistan’s transformed vision centered on economic security, shifting the focus from geopolitics to geo-economics.

Iraqi Prime Minister and President briefed on Afghanistan and Palestine

During his meeting with the Iraqi leadership, Qureshi briefed them on the Pakistanis’ efforts in the Afghan peace process and the diplomatic support given to the Palestinian people.

During his meeting with the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs informed him of the situation in South Asia, in particular the approach of the Pakistanis to the problems and disputes with India.

With the Iraqi Prime Minister, Qureshi gave a briefing on the deteriorating situation in India-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions .

Read more: Pakistan will not turn around on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

Qureshi arrives in Iraq

Foreign Minister Qureshi arrived in Iraq on Thursday at the invitation of Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein for a three-day trip.

The OP said Qureshi would appeal to Iraqi leaders and hold talks with senior Iraqi ministers on bilateral issues regarding the respective areas of cooperation, in particular issues of the management and welfare of thousands of Pakistani Zairians visiting. every year sacred sites in Iraq. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos