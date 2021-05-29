PM Modi ends one more year in power; BJP to mark the day with wellness events: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma Tribune press service New Delhi, May 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will finish two years of his second term at the Center on Sunday. Otherwise, it has been seven years since he took power. Unlike the first five years, the first year was difficult for the BJP-led NDA 2.0 government, whether it was the protests against the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the loss of political foundation in States like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and Haryana. However, the past year is by far the most difficult for Prime Minister Modi since he took power seven years ago, with farmers protesting against the three farm laws and questions over the handling / management of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus by his government occupying central station and mental space not only in India but around the world. As Prime Minister Modi wraps up another year in office amid what has been described as a ‘once-in-a-century pandemic’, the road ahead for him and his party is only expected to get complicated. Last year, the BJP lost a state it had invested in politically for five years, West Bengal, and now faces a daunting task in one of the country’s most crucial states – Uttar Pradesh. The effects of the agitation by farmers, the growing negative perceptions about his government’s “handling of the second wave of the Covid-19 virus” by his government and the build-up of opposition over the “missing Covid-19 vaccines” are visible. In fact, the results of the recent panchayat polls in the UP are, to some extent, comments on the problems the PM and BJP have been facing in recent times. Improving people’s perceptions and confidence in him will be one of his biggest challenges as PM Modi enters the third year of his second term tomorrow. The future of BJP governments in poll-linked states like the UP, Gujarat, Uttarakhand depends on how it responds to issues around people, healthcare, economy and employment, etc. It won’t be an easy task, observers say. The pandemic has exposed huge loopholes, damaging the reputation of the prime minister and the saffron party on the delivery front. In fact, the Assembly elections next year will be a referendum on the BJP and PM Modi. The Ram temple in Ayodhya will not be able to cover the feast now, they say. The BJP is not celebrating PM Modi’s seventh year in power with its usual blitzkrieg. Instead, the Saffron Party decided not to organize a civil service. It has set itself the goal of covering 100,000 villages, organizing blood donation camps and other welfare functions. Ministers were invited to visit villages and interact with people through the video. The party will also organize welfare programs for children orphaned by the Covid-19. On the occasion of the sixth anniversary in power, last year, the party released a video highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s government such as the “ Swachh Bharat ” campaign, the repeal of Article 370 to remove Jammu and Kashmir from its special status and the adoption of the CAA. , etc.







