Why Trump’s Presidential Immunity Claims In Capitol Riot Prosecution Cannot Be Sustained





Lawyers for former President Donald Trumps like to claim in court that the presidency granted him full immunity in court proceedings: they first claimed that immunity in state courts barely six months after the start of his term, in response to a libel lawsuit brought by a former apprentice. candidate Summer Zervos (the courts have ruled in her favor); they claimed it by challenging the subpoena of Manhattan district attorneys over taxes from Trump Organizations (in which the Supreme Court ruled against Trump); and they argued that Trump should be fired as a defendant in a federal libel suit in New York brought by E. Jean Carroll (which a judge denied).

Now one of his lawyers is claiming him in two lawsuits brought by members of the House of Representatives seeking to hold Trump civilly responsible for the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

On January 6, the then president delivered a speech at a rally near the White House coinciding with Congress’ certification of the electoral college votes. In it, Trump repeated the big lie that the election was stolen, he was not telling the assembled people to march to the Capitol to protest the certification (and wrongly saying that he would be with them on the march. ). We fight like hell, he said. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.

Trump’s legal team says Trump’s exhortations, which led to an unprecedented physical attack on one of the co-equal branches of government and our democracy, were part of his official presidential duties.

Many who were listening and many who had already descended on the Capitol fought, attacking the Capitol Police, invading the Capitol and threatening the Vice President and members of Congress.

Five people died in the attack. To date, more than 450 people have been charged with federal crimes for their roles in the Capitol Riot. Trump himself was indicted (for the second time) for instigating the riot, but was (once again) acquitted by Republican senators.

Really.

In documents filed this week to dismiss lawsuits brought in Washington, DC, in federal court by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., And Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Trumps’ attorney cited the 1982 Supreme Court opinion Nixon v. Fitzgerald as a precedent that the former president cannot be held responsible in the lawsuits.

Trump says everything he has done as president is protected by the ban on civil suits announced in Fitzgerald.

The Swalwells and Thompsons complaints allege, among other theories, that Trump (and others) are responsible for damage caused by rioters on Capitol Hill under an 1871 federal civil rights law prohibiting the use of the force, intimidation or threat to prevent Congress from doing its duty to count elections. votes.

Trump’s attorney said there were no circumstances in which a president had been found liable to prosecution for a measure taken during his presidency and therefore could not be either. This sweeping claim rests on Fitzgerald’s decision.

That case involved a federal employee who was allegedly fired from his Air Force post with direct approval from Nixons in retaliation for accurately testifying to Congress about a project’s cost overruns.

After a lower court dismissed Nixons’ claim for absolute immunity from civil lawsuit, the Supreme Court accepted the case and ruled 5-4 that a president has absolute immunity from civil lawsuits for actions undertaken within the external perimeter of his functions as chairman.

In response to dissenting justices who accused the Fitzgerald majority of undermining the fundamental principle that no one is above the law, Chief Justice Warren Burger specifically denied their request. In his concurring opinion he wrote to a president, such members of Congress, judges, prosecutors or congressional assistants all with absolute immunity are not immune to acts outside of official office.

Trump’s lawyer, meanwhile, now claims Trump was advocating official action well within the outer perimeter of his office by simply urging Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to reject voters’ votes to certify that Joe Biden had won the presidential election when he told the crowd. on January 6, we won’t let them silence your voices. We’re not going to let it happen, I’m not going to let it happen.

The problem, of course, is that none of the Supreme Court opinions ever imagined a president like Donald Trump.

In essence, Trump is claiming that everything he has done as president is protected by the ban on civil suits announced in Fitzgerald.

But Fitzgerald did not create such a general rule.

The Supreme Court actually addressed the scope of absolute presidential immunity after 1982 in a civil lawsuit brought by Paula Jones against President William Clinton 15 years later. Clinton, too, relied on Fitzgerald to argue that he was immune from civil suit while he was in office, although most of the complaints concerned alleged sexual misconduct that occurred before he he is not president.

The court ruled that Fitzgerald granted no immunity for claims based on the president’s unofficial conduct. Quoting the Burgers’ agreement specifically in Fitzgerald, the majority wrote: We have never suggested that the president, or any other official, enjoy any immunity that goes beyond any action taken in an official capacity.

If the plaintiffs can prove that Trump’s Jan.6 speech fell outside the outer perimeter of the presidential office, then the judgment of history will be satisfied.

The problem, of course, is that none of the Supreme Court opinions ever imagined a president like Donald Trump.

By exonerating a president from civil liability for even unlawful actions, the court said in Fitzgerald that other deterrents besides impeachment would guard against presidential misconduct. These, they believed, included congressional scrutiny, press scrutiny, the desire for re-election, and a president’s traditional concern for his historic stature.

Strengths The diatribe of January 6 proves that none of these served as a guardrail.

Civil cases like Swalwells and Thompsons therefore have a critical focus. If complainants can prove by a simple preponderance of evidence that Trump was complicit in the Capitol Riot that his January 6 speech fell outside the outer perimeter of a president’s office, then the judgment of history will be satisfied. even though Trump never pays damages.

On the other hand, if the Fitzgerald precedent serves to immunize Trump from these cases, then Fitzgerald’s dissenting justices were prescient and Trump’s lawyers, who once argued in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals that he Would be immune from investigation if he shot a man on Fifth Avenue, would have been too. Unlike all other Americans, the President will always be above the law.

Michael conway

