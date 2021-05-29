8 of the most callous things Boris Johnson is accused of saying about Covid

Boris Johnson made a series of ruthless remarks as the Covid crisis unfolded – while resisting measures that could have saved lives, insiders say.

This week, former aide Dominic Cummings stepped up pressure on the Prime Minister by making a series of explosive allegations about his former boss.

He claimed Mr Johnson has denied scientists’ fears about the vaccine’s impact, calling it a “fear story” – and even allegedly suggested being injected on television.

Mr Cummings also claimed the prime minister regretted putting the country on lockdown and told staff members the virus had killed “only” people in their 80s.

Mr Johnson – who spent three days in intensive care last year after contracting coronavirus – has previously been accused of saying ‘bodies are piling up in the thousands’ as he resisted a second lockdown.

Here we take a look at some of the most extraordinary things the Prime Minister is said to have said during the unprecedented crisis.







“ No more f ****** lockdowns – let the bodies pile up ”

Last month, reports revealed that the Prime Minister had a shocking response as pressure mounted on him to install a lockdown.

As cases skyrocketed and his opponents demanded a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown to curb the wave of infections, Mr Johnson reportedly told Downing Street aides: No more f ****** lockdowns leave bodies pile up by the thousands.

It was reportedly said during a “heated discussion” at Issue 10, with several sources collaborating on the remark.

Although there has since been a disagreement on the exact wording, the PM has publicly and in parliament denied that he made any remarks to this effect, saying the demands were total, totally void.

Mr Cummings said this week in a joint inquiry by the Commons Health and Welfare and Science and Technology Committees: “I heard that in the Prime Minister’s study.

“It wasn’t September though, it was right after he finally made the decision to go into lockdown on October 31.”







The virus kills “ only ” 80 years

The prime minister was more concerned about the economic damage than the thousands of deaths – telling his staff that Covid only killed “80-year-olds”, it is claimed.

Mr Cummings told MPs this week the Prime Minister had opposed a second full lockdown because those dying were elderly.

And a source backed the claim, telling the Mirror that Mr Johnson had added: “If I was 80, I don’t care, I would be more worried about the economy.”

Disputed over the alleged remark, Mr Johnson did not deny saying so.

In Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Labor leader Keir Starmer reminded the Prime Minister that more than 83,000 people over the age of 80 had lost their lives and asked Mr Johnson directly if he had used those words.

The Conservative leader dodged a response, replying instead: Of course, that will be a question for the investigation to address. I have no doubts that we made the decisions in the best interests of the British people.

The leader of the Labor Party said: I note that the Prime Ministers are careful not to refute these allegations.









Should have been like the mayor of Jaws and not be locked down

Mr Johnson regretted putting England on lockdown and said he “should have been the mayor of Jaws” – a reference to the infamous 1975 disaster movie.

Speaking to MPs this week, Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister feared the travel industry would be ‘destroyed’ if a serious border policy was implemented, and he wished he had stood firm against it. locks.

The disgruntled former Downing Street adviser said the PM had declaimed: ‘The lockdown was a terrible mistake, I should have been the mayor of Jaws, we should never have shut one down, the travel industry will be destroyed if we introduce a serious. political border. “

Larry Vaughn, the mayor of the fictional town of Amity in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, has refused to close beaches after a number of shark attacks – giving the predator the right to kill again.

Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister’s flawed logic was pointed out to him, saying: Some of us have said there won’t be a tourism industry in the fall if we have a second wave , the whole logic was completely wrong.

Covid was ‘the new swine flu’ and a ‘scary story’

The Prime Minister did not take the current crisis seriously, calling it a “story of fear,” Cummings said.

This would explain his inability to attend five COBRA meetings to discuss the country’s response to the virus early last year.

The former Downing Street insider said: The basic idea was that in February the PM saw this as a scary story.

He described it as the new swine flu.

Mr Cummings said several members of the Prime Minister’s circle told him that was not the case, but to no avail.







It would be best to ignore it ‘

Fearing that an overreaction will “do more harm than good”, the Prime Minister has chosen to put his head in the sand, it is claimed.

Downing Street Insiders told BBC they had heard Mr Johnson say, “It would be best to ignore it.”

At the time, a source said there was no rush to respond to the emerging virus in China, saying: “The general opinion was that it was just hysteria. influenza.”

Did the Prime Minister say he would receive a coronavirus injection on live TV?

In another shocking statement, Mr Cummings claimed his former boss was so dismissive of the danger Covid posed that he conspired to be injected on live television.

He told MPs: The view of various officials inside No 10 was if the Prime Minister chairs COBRA meetings and he just tells everyone about his swine flu, don’t worry I will asking Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with the coronavirus then everyone realizes there is nothing to be afraid of it would not help any serious planning.







“ Chaos makes me seem more powerful ”

Mr Cummings said he told the Prime Minister last summer: This whole system is chaos, this building is chaos. You are more afraid that I can stop the chaos than you are afraid of the chaos.

He told MPs: The Prime Minister laughed and said you were right, I am more afraid that you have the power to stop the chaos than I am.

The chaos is not that bad. Chaos means everyone has to look to me to see who is responsible.

Keir Starmer called ‘political opportunist’ for calling for lockdown

The prime minister resisted calls for a lockdown in October, as cases rose and hospital admissions began to rise again.

Instead, he doubled down and sacked the Labor Party – which called for a ‘circuit breaker’ to stop the virus in its tracks.

When Keir Starmer called for a second lockdown in October, a senior aide at No10 informed the media, “Keir Starmer is a shameless opportunist playing political games in the midst of a global pandemic.”

He went on to describe the Labor Party as the “party of endless lockdowns”.

He was finally locked up more than two weeks later – after claiming thousands of lives, experts say.