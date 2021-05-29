Trump, ‘Spygate’ and the stench of New England’s tainted victory





There is a certain stench emanating from Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots, a team whose former National Football League dynasty aroused as much suspicion as it was feared. A similar smell can be attributed to a country club in Palm Beach, Florida, where former President Donald Trump is now calling home.

That the owner of Trump and the Patriots, Robert Kraft, has formed a society of mutual admiration is not surprising. The credible claim that the 45th President of the Americas also failed to allow one of the most shameful episodes in Patriots history.

Do you remember Spygate? New England certainly does. Spygate was the nickname for the Patriots who illegally filmed opposing coach signals in 2007 to increase their chances of winning games.

After an investigation, the NFL fined the Patriots and their thorny head coach Bill Belichick $ 250,000 for $ 500,000 and won their first-round draft pick in the following years’ draft.

These look like big numbers, but in fact, they were little more than a slap on the wrist. A much tougher sanction, such as a playoff ban, could have been imposed. Instead, the Patriots went to the Super Bowl that season.

The details of this scandal are mostly in public records. But now it looks like Trump may have lent a helping hand. At least, that’s according to the son of former US Senator Arlen Specter who abruptly ended his investigation into Spygate in 2008 as well as one of Specters’ former assistants.

Specter could have held the Patriots and the NFL accountable, or perhaps publicly shamed a sports league, as former US Senator George Mitchell did when he investigated steroid use in the Major League. Baseball in 2007.

However, ESPN reported that after a private dinner in 2008, Trump told Specter he could make a campaign contribution big enough to make Spygate disappear.

If this is true, then such an opening, which ESPN does not report, was never consumed, would it not be considered a bribe?

ESPN interviewed several election experts, one of them said yes without hesitation; another said there was enough gray for it to be considered a campaign contribution instead of a bribe.

No wonder so many people find politics abhorrent.

Trump and the Patriots both seem committed to the maxim, if you don’t cheat, you don’t try.

Specter died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2012. Well, I never know if he would confirm what his son and former assistant is saying now. Specter, after leaving politics, could also have publicly called out Trump on his innuendo. The senator did not do that either.

Spokesmen for Trump and Kraft deny the allegations. But it’s worth about as much as a degree from Trump University.

In January 2015, the Patriots were charged with deflating soccer balls, which made it easier for quarterback Tom Brady to resolve the Indianapolis Colts with touchdown passes in the Championship game of the American Football Conference.

NFL rules have since been changed to prevent such alleged shenanigans.

On the flip side, the Patriots won the Super Bowl that season. Without a doubt, Trump encouraged them.

If the NFL had really been interested in getting to the bottom of Spygate, they would have. But Commissioner Roger Goodell wanted the bad publicity to go away.

Indeed, the NFL has become proficient at making discomfort go away. When Trump criticized San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the 2016 national anthem to protest police brutality against blacks and systemic racism, the NFL failed not opposed to Trump. This put Kaepernick on black.

It wasn’t until after George Floyd’s murder last year that Goodell said black lives mattered and the NFL should have listened to Kap. He didn’t say an NFL team should sign Kap.

Obviously, the NFL doesn’t want any part of Kaepernick. His spoken truths are inconvenient. He followed Spygate’s path, something football fans remember but rarely discuss.

Even fewer fans seem to remember Spygate II, when a Patriots crew illegally videotaped the Cincinnati Bengals coaching signals in 2019. The Patriots were fined $ 1.1 million and one choice. third round in 2021 for this offense.

The much heavier fine would seem to indicate that even the NFL is tired of this mess.

Trump has definitely lost his candidacy for a second term as president. He has since claimed, without any proof, that the election was stolen. Trump’s big lie led his most unbalanced supporters to desecrate the U.S. Capitol in a riot that resulted in the deaths of five people on January 6.

Before being shown the door of the White House, Trump attempted to award Belichick with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the Americas. But the week after the Capitol riot, Belichick turned it down. The Hall of Fame coach has no patience for losers.

The Patriots missed the playoffs last season as Brady won his seventh Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trump is no longer seen as a winner. Neither do the Patriots. And while American politics are more heinous than ever, the winds of change may finally be starting to clear the air in the NFL.

