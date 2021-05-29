2 years of Modi 2.0: is PM still the favorite? Know the mood of the nation

Country state of mind survey: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes two years of his second term and a total of seven years in the country’s top post, ABP News and C-Voter have conducted a survey to assess the nation’s state of mind and understand how it assesses the overall performance of the Union government. .

Not only is the Prime Minister’s governance model undergoing a litmus test on its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but the NDA government is also facing several unprecedented challenges, including unemployment, the economic crisis, the plight of farmers and other.

One of the main setbacks of the NDA government was its dismal performance in the last round of the Assembly elections, where it not only lost in Tamil Nadu, but also failed to gain ground in West Bengal where Mamata won a gigantic victory against the formidable electoral machine of the Bharatiya Janata party.

After receiving praise for making historic decisions such as repealing Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, abolishing Triple Talaq and even being credited with the Supreme Court’s verdict to build the temple Ram in Ayodhya, the Modi government came under intense scrutiny in early 2020 after the fierce virus was created. desperation and chaos, affecting thousands of families.

On the Modi government’s first anniversary of its second term last year, the country was on lockdown, but the mood at BJP was optimistic. However, the feelings might not be the same this time around.

In order to dig deeper, ABP News and C-Voter reached out to citizens of different states to find out what the nation thinks and how it assesses the performance of the Union government after 2 years of its second term.

The C-Voter survey found that the central government led by PM Modi is still holding its own, as around 60% of respondents said they were either very satisfied or partially satisfied with their work in the second term. .

However, it should be noted that a large number of participants were not satisfied with the performance of the NDA government.

Likewise, PM Modi’s popularity remains decent with over 60 percent of respondents saying they were either completely satisfied or to some extent satisfied with his work.

Notably, the performance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was appreciated because there was a slight margin between those who said they were satisfied with his work and those who expressed the opposite.

Check the survey results below:

[NOTE: The people from urban and rural areas gave their responses in terms of very much satisfied, satisfied to some extent and not at all satisfied categories.]

How satisfied are / were you with their work? The current central government led by the BJP?

The survey found that 31% of those polled were very satisfied with the role of the central government led by the BJP, while 37% said they were not all satisfied with the waiver of the decision. 28 percent of participants said they were satisfied with BJP to some extent.

How satisfied are / were you with their work? Current Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

In what is of concern for BJP, there was a marginal difference between those who were very satisfied (37%) with PM Modi, followed by those who were not at all satisfied (36%). Additionally, 25% of those surveyed said they were satisfied with the PM to some extent, while 2% said they could not comment.

How satisfied are / were you with their work? Congress leader Rahul Gandhi?

Once again, the ABP News-CVoter poll found that as many as 41% of respondents said they were not satisfied with the performance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while 18% said they were satisfied with his work as Leader of the Opposition.

It should also be noted that 22% of people feel satisfied to some extent with Rahul Gandhi’s work, bringing his overall satisfactory level to 40%.

How satisfied are / were you with their work? Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah?

When asked about the performance of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, 28 percent of those polled said they were very satisfied with his job, while 22 percent said they were satisfied with Shah’s job to some extent. Additionally, 37 percent of participants said they were unhappy with Amit Shah’s performance in the second trimester, while 13 percent said they couldn’t comment.