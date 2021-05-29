This online coverage of Mike Lindells’ May 10 rally at Corn Palace included this: Lindell, 59, spread the plot that voting software had technology to transfer votes from Trump to Joe Biden, a claim which has been completely debunked. Debunked by who? Research shows debunkers include the main conspirator who interfered with the 2020 election, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

I’ll start with the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), which claims to be an industry collaboration between the world’s leading information and technology organizations working together to stop the spread of disinformation where it poses a risk of harm in the world. real world. TNI’s partners include the BBC, European Broadcasting Union, Facebook, Google / You Tube, Microsoft, Reuters, Twitter, the Wall Start Journal and, in 2020, the AP and Washington Post added in which the newspaper often plays the role of mocker.

Their third annual APAC Trusted Media Summit in October 2020 was co-hosted by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at Poynter and the Google News Initiative, which brought together journalists, academics and NGOs involved in the verification facts and the fight against disinformation. Poynters IFCN certifies so-called fact checkers and in the 2019 was largely funded by George Soros and Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay who has a history of donating to the Democratic Party. Its seven-member panel includes Glenn Kessler, Washington Post fact-checking manager and author of the book. Donald Trump and his assault on the truth.

On April 21, fact-checker Lead Stories debunked Lindells’ outright interference that linked the CCP {to 19 cyberattacks on voting machines. The main sources of funding for Lead Stories in 2020 were Facebook, Google and ByteDance. ByteDancer founder Yiming Zhang has pledged his allegiance to the CCP and vowed to educate all his staff (many are part of the CCP) on Xi Jinpings’ four consciences, which demand that Party members closely adhere to the ideology. of the CCP.

ByteDance owns TikToc, partner of Poynter, certifier of fact-checkers. A ByteDance whistleblower claims that the CCP uses TicToks algorithms to censor critical CCP content. and so it appears to be with Lindells’ research into the CCP’s interference in the 2020 elections.

Steve sibson

Mitchell