Politics
Letter: Lindell was debunked by …?
This online coverage of Mike Lindells’ May 10 rally at Corn Palace included this: Lindell, 59, spread the plot that voting software had technology to transfer votes from Trump to Joe Biden, a claim which has been completely debunked. Debunked by who? Research shows debunkers include the main conspirator who interfered with the 2020 election, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
I’ll start with the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), which claims to be an industry collaboration between the world’s leading information and technology organizations working together to stop the spread of disinformation where it poses a risk of harm in the world. real world. TNI’s partners include the BBC, European Broadcasting Union, Facebook, Google / You Tube, Microsoft, Reuters, Twitter, the Wall Start Journal and, in 2020, the AP and Washington Post added in which the newspaper often plays the role of mocker.
Their third annual APAC Trusted Media Summit in October 2020 was co-hosted by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at Poynter and the Google News Initiative, which brought together journalists, academics and NGOs involved in the verification facts and the fight against disinformation. Poynters IFCN certifies so-called fact checkers and in the 2019 was largely funded by George Soros and Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay who has a history of donating to the Democratic Party. Its seven-member panel includes Glenn Kessler, Washington Post fact-checking manager and author of the book. Donald Trump and his assault on the truth.
On April 21, fact-checker Lead Stories debunked Lindells’ outright interference that linked the CCP {to 19 cyberattacks on voting machines. The main sources of funding for Lead Stories in 2020 were Facebook, Google and ByteDance. ByteDancer founder Yiming Zhang has pledged his allegiance to the CCP and vowed to educate all his staff (many are part of the CCP) on Xi Jinpings’ four consciences, which demand that Party members closely adhere to the ideology. of the CCP.
ByteDance owns TikToc, partner of Poynter, certifier of fact-checkers. A ByteDance whistleblower claims that the CCP uses TicToks algorithms to censor critical CCP content. and so it appears to be with Lindells’ research into the CCP’s interference in the 2020 elections.
Steve sibson
Mitchell
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]