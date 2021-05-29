A two-state solution rejected by the UN – OpEd – Eurasia Review

By Neville Teller

The UN’s enthusiastic support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute is well documented, but there is a certain two-state solution that the UN steadfastly refuses to endorse. Cyprus has been split politically since 1974, when Turkey invaded the north, seized almost 40 percent of the land and created a so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Its legitimacy has never been accepted by the UN, nor by any international organization or country other than Turkey itself, nor its request for the split of Cyprus into two states.

Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus and its illegal annexation of territory has a direct parallel with the unhappy history of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, indeed Turkey’s action could have been based on it. In 1948, Jordanian forces attacked the new Jewish state and captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem. In 1950 Jordan annexed them, an initiative not recognized by the UN or the Arab League, or by any country except the UK and Pakistan. When Israel succeeded in regaining control in 1967, it would have made sense for the UN to applaud Israel for liberating illegally acquired territories. They didn’t seem to see it that way.

As for Cyprus, when the EU decided in 1996 to admit the whole country, with or without a resolution of its forced partition, Turkey tried for some time to demand a two-state solution. When that failed, he eventually agreed to participate in UN-sponsored talks focused on reunifying the Cypriot people into one nation, albeit bicommunal. This idea was the basis of a plan proposed in 2004 by then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. Submitted to the Cypriot people in a referendum, however, it did not obtain the support of the Greek Cypriots because it would have implied a tacit recognition of Turkish aggression. About two-thirds of Greek voters rejected the plan. The same percentage of Turkish voters supported him.

Cyprus is an issue that the United Nations cannot leave alone. Another international attempt to resolve the partition dilemma was made towards the end of April 2021. At the initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the two principal and the three guarantor powers, the Great Brittany, Turkey and Greece gathered in Geneva with a very big idea of ​​reunification. . Ersin Tatar, the recently elected President of Turkish Cyprus, practically condemned this round of negotiations from the start.

We are negotiating for a two-state solution, ”he announced at the start of the talks. But a two-state deal would have to involve recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which the UN and the Greek Cypriots have steadfastly refused to do for nearly 50 years.

The talks therefore ended in failure. In his closing speech, Guterres said: “Unfortunately, today we are not in a position to reach the deals that we would like to make. But we are not going to give up. The United Nations, he said, would try again in “probably two or three months.”

Cypriotism is a dynamic aspect of Cypriot political life. He envisions an autonomous Cypriot nation independent of Greece and Turkey. The idea of ​​reuniting the divided country is expressed in the slogan: Cyprus is neither Greek nor Turkish; it belongs to the Cypriots. This concept is increasingly popular among young people, and especially in northern Turkey. Many do not like the overwhelming influence that Turkey has on their lives. They see it as a threat to their unique secular culture.

Over the years, the Turkish Cypriots have been blowing hot and cold on reunification. On two occasions, attempts to achieve this have been encouraged by the Turkish leadership: by Mehmet Ali Talat, elected president of the north in 2005, and by Mustafa Akinci elected in 2015. Although both efforts were unsuccessful, in 2016 the success seemed at hand.

Akincs counterpart Nicolis Anastasiades, President of the Cypriot Republic, was the only Greek Cypriot leader to support the Annan plan. He, like Akinci, was born in the southern city of Limassol. Mr Anastasiades and I are from the same generation, Akinci said after his election. If we can’t fix this now, then subsequent generations, who don’t remember living together with the other community, might be tempted to explore other options and a permanent divorce might be on the table. .

Aknc and Anastasiades immediately began inter-community talks under the patronage of the UN, building on their close personal relations. The talks progressed quickly and the Cypriots saw the two leaders drinking coffee on either side of the buffer zone that separates the two communities. They appeared on television together to send a holiday message in Turkish and Greek.

In June 2016, Aknc said the negotiations leading to reunification were nearing completion and could be finalized at the next meeting. He was too optimistic. The time was up. New elections were looming and Anastasiade had to withdraw from his identification with his Turkish counterpart. This became clear at a summit on Cypriot reunification held in Switzerland in July under the patronage of the UN and the EU. The talks collapsed and never resumed. The pendulum had swung.

In October 2020, Turkish Cypriots elected Ersin Tatar to the presidency, whose campaign message was that the concept of a unified Cyprus in the form of a bicommunal federation had had its day. Instead, Tatar said, two states were the solution; Cyprus should be permanently compartmentalized.

His position is in line with the geopolitical aspirations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The discovery in 2010 of the Leviathan gas field off Israel and the Cypruss gas field in 2015 fostered an agreement between Israel, Greece and Cyprus for the construction of a 1900 km gas pipeline distributing natural gas to Europe, bypassing Turkey. Erdogan wants to develop a transanatolian gas pipeline to bring natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. However, Azerbaijani gas reserves are not sufficient, which explains the Erdogans’ claims over those of Cyprus, a position viable only if Turkey retains control of its self-proclaimed republic.

Faced with the ambitions of the Erdogans, Guterress’ continued efforts to achieve Cyprus reunification appear unlikely to succeed.