Michael Wattimena admits success of infrastructure development in Jokowi era





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Democratic Party politician Michael Wattimena praised the achievements of the government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo, especially in the area of ​​infrastructure development, which is called the Regional Socio-Economic Infrastructure Program (PISEW). “I see that the PISEW program is very beneficial. If the PISEW program does not exist, land transport connecting the villages is very difficult, of course with equitable development helping the community, especially in transport,” said Michael. Wattimena to reporters. Strictly speaking, the former vice-chairman of the V DPR RI Commission, several infrastructure achievements went well during the Jokowi era, including the Red Bridge in Maluku and the Papua Toll Road. “We certainly appreciate what Jokowi’s government has done,” he said. In addition, several dams in various regions, including East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), have a total of nine dams. “The Demorkat Party will always be honest, if the achievement is good we will continue to support it, and if something is wrong we will certainly bring it forward,” said Michael. Michael continued, all of these advances could not be separated from the foundations that had been built by the previous government. He said the success of a president cannot be separated from the role of other presidents. Michael said President Jokowi has pursued several government programs from SBY. “Of course, as a citizen who is also a cadre of the Democratic Party, I am proud of the development which has been led by the SBY government and pursued by President Iokowi. Likewise, Mr. Jokowi has significantly built infrastructure according to the people’s expectations, ”said Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Youth Organization Iji (IMD). “The Democratic Party has witnessed the various results and achievements that have been achieved by the government. We express our gratitude and deep appreciation to President Jokowi and the government, in the hope that all these achievements can be maintained and improved upon,” said the man who is commonly referred to as BMW. Michael hopes that by successfully building infrastructure in various regions, he can improve the economy, especially in various remote regions. “We certainly encourage the government to make improvements and be more persistent,” he said. The development of rural infrastructure will encourage the improvement of the social and economic life of the community, so that programs related to this issue require the attention of all groups. “Let us pray together that more development programs are implemented in this place,” he said.







