Connect with us

Politics

Jokowi’s ministers back Anindya Bakri to become president of Kadin

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By


Kadin’s vision is the same as that of the government, to create a golden Indonesia.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – A number of President Jokowi’s trusted ministers have reportedly supported Anindya Bakri against the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Vice-President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Anindya Bakrie organized on Friday (28/5) a national gathering (Silatnas) entitled Synergy of Government and National / Regional Entrepreneurs in Economic Recovery, Investment and Covid- 19. A number of names of the trusted ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended and delivered speeches at the event.

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita were directly present at the event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jakarta. Meanwhile, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahudiin Uno virtually attended and delivered speeches through video conference.

Outside the place; respond to journalists’ questions regarding the presence of a number of ministers at the event he organized if it was a form of their support for Anindya Bakrie to become the general president Women 2021-2016. Anin took this as a sign of the good relationship between him and Kadin with the government during the 15 years he served in Kadin.

“It’s a sign that the relationship is good. We’ve been working together all this time. By the way, we (Anindya Bakrie) have been in Kadin for 15 years, ”said Anin, her nickname.

As for Airlangga at the start of his speech, he appeared to have given a signal to hundreds of event attendees who were present in person or online regarding his implicit support for Anin, when Airlangga responded to Anin’s speech while discussing of Kadin’s vision was the same as the Indonesian government’s vision of achieving a golden Indonesia.

“So clearly earlier, the target is Indonesia Gold. And we all understand,” he said, which was then accompanied by the happy laughter of the participants who throughout the event often shouted their support for Anin.

In her speech at the event, Airlangga Hartato pointed out that Kadin is one of the government’s partners in the fight against Covid-19. Quoting President Joko Widodo, Airlangga said that currently Indonesia is in an extraordinary situation and the government needs synergies and partnerships with all parties including Kadin.

“Kadin is a partner of the government. A directive from President Jokowi yesterday, we are in an extraordinary situation, the war against Covid-19, ”said Airlangga in his address to hundreds of members of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and associations / associations of businessmen members of Kadin.

According to Airlangga, Minister Luhut Pandjaitan urged Kadin to continue supporting government programs in an effort to advance the economy. Luhut said that at present, Indonesia is a future industrial country focused on new and renewable energy.

“So I told some Kadin friends, let’s start running towards new and renewable energies,” Luhut said.

Luhut said the government is always ready to help Kadin move Indonesia forward. “Kadin is a partner of the government. I hope that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be of real service to this nation and this country, ”said Luhut.

Appreciation also came from Sandiaga Uno. In his speech at the event, he appreciated Kadin for his work supporting the government.

“I believe that Kadin, as a government partner, will be able to stimulate the economy and jobs,” Sandi said via video conference.

Before Airlangga, Luhut Pandjaitan and Sandiaga Uno deliver their speeches, event host Anindya Bakrie stressed that Kadin is a strategic partner of the government and that he and Kadin will be committed to supporting the government in its efforts. to fight Covid-19. and realize the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.

“Kadin has a role and a function which are governed by law no. 1 of 1987 to become a strategic partner of government, ”said the president’s representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organization, membership and empowerment.

This form of government support will be manifested by Anin and Kadin through a work program that he named ProKADIN. “Pro” for professionals. The letter K in ProKADIN stands for strong Kadin institutions and human resources. A stands for agriculture to strengthen national food security. This is an area where modern MSMEs are at the forefront.

I is an industrialization oriented towards the connectivity of infrastructures and exports. Finally, N is for the normalization of post-epidemic life and national independence in the health sector.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: