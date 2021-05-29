Jokowi’s ministers back Anindya Bakri to become president of Kadin

Kadin’s vision is the same as that of the government, to create a golden Indonesia.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – A number of President Jokowi’s trusted ministers have reportedly supported Anindya Bakri against the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Vice-President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Anindya Bakrie organized on Friday (28/5) a national gathering (Silatnas) entitled Synergy of Government and National / Regional Entrepreneurs in Economic Recovery, Investment and Covid- 19. A number of names of the trusted ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended and delivered speeches at the event.

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita were directly present at the event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jakarta. Meanwhile, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahudiin Uno virtually attended and delivered speeches through video conference.

Outside the place; respond to journalists’ questions regarding the presence of a number of ministers at the event he organized if it was a form of their support for Anindya Bakrie to become the general president Women 2021-2016. Anin took this as a sign of the good relationship between him and Kadin with the government during the 15 years he served in Kadin.

“It’s a sign that the relationship is good. We’ve been working together all this time. By the way, we (Anindya Bakrie) have been in Kadin for 15 years, ”said Anin, her nickname.

As for Airlangga at the start of his speech, he appeared to have given a signal to hundreds of event attendees who were present in person or online regarding his implicit support for Anin, when Airlangga responded to Anin’s speech while discussing of Kadin’s vision was the same as the Indonesian government’s vision of achieving a golden Indonesia.

“So clearly earlier, the target is Indonesia Gold. And we all understand,” he said, which was then accompanied by the happy laughter of the participants who throughout the event often shouted their support for Anin.

In her speech at the event, Airlangga Hartato pointed out that Kadin is one of the government’s partners in the fight against Covid-19. Quoting President Joko Widodo, Airlangga said that currently Indonesia is in an extraordinary situation and the government needs synergies and partnerships with all parties including Kadin.

“Kadin is a partner of the government. A directive from President Jokowi yesterday, we are in an extraordinary situation, the war against Covid-19, ”said Airlangga in his address to hundreds of members of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and associations / associations of businessmen members of Kadin.

According to Airlangga, Minister Luhut Pandjaitan urged Kadin to continue supporting government programs in an effort to advance the economy. Luhut said that at present, Indonesia is a future industrial country focused on new and renewable energy.

“So I told some Kadin friends, let’s start running towards new and renewable energies,” Luhut said.

Luhut said the government is always ready to help Kadin move Indonesia forward. “Kadin is a partner of the government. I hope that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be of real service to this nation and this country, ”said Luhut.

Appreciation also came from Sandiaga Uno. In his speech at the event, he appreciated Kadin for his work supporting the government.

“I believe that Kadin, as a government partner, will be able to stimulate the economy and jobs,” Sandi said via video conference.

Before Airlangga, Luhut Pandjaitan and Sandiaga Uno deliver their speeches, event host Anindya Bakrie stressed that Kadin is a strategic partner of the government and that he and Kadin will be committed to supporting the government in its efforts. to fight Covid-19. and realize the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.

“Kadin has a role and a function which are governed by law no. 1 of 1987 to become a strategic partner of government, ”said the president’s representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organization, membership and empowerment.

This form of government support will be manifested by Anin and Kadin through a work program that he named ProKADIN. “Pro” for professionals. The letter K in ProKADIN stands for strong Kadin institutions and human resources. A stands for agriculture to strengthen national food security. This is an area where modern MSMEs are at the forefront.

I is an industrialization oriented towards the connectivity of infrastructures and exports. Finally, N is for the normalization of post-epidemic life and national independence in the health sector.