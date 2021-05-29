As Boris Johnson welcomes Viktor Orbn, we now know who the real anti-Semite is





Throughout his tenure as Labor leader, Jeremy Corbyn has been subjected to a vicious and politically motivated smear campaign. Much of this was based on the claim that the Labor Party had seen a dramatic increase in anti-Semitism among its members under Corbyn’s leadership. However, as The Canary has already argued that among the respective leaders of Britain’s two main political parties in the 2019 general election, it was actually Boris Johnson who had much more to answer in terms of anti-Semitism. Now that reality has been confirmed by Johnson’s last guest at Downing Street. And that, in turn, begs the question of whether Jeremy Corbyn should have another chance to face Johnson in the next general election. Member of the new Eurofascist movement On May 28, Viktor Orbn arrival in London to meet the British Prime Minister. The visit was apparently aimed at discussing relations between the UK and Hungary after the UK left the European Union. Government ministers defended the meeting as a legitimate post-Brexit relationship-building exercise. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, for example, called it “quite reasonable”. But others were quick to point out that Orbn’s hosting lends credibility to his far-right agenda and controversial positions. In particular, his characterization of migrants as “poison” and his comments about so-called Muslim invaders drew criticism. Orbn was widely characterized on the far right. And with other leaders from Eastern Europe such as Polands Mateusz Morawiecki, he is part of a ultra-nationalist political trend. One that undoubtedly borders on fascism. Double standards on anti-Semitism But from a British perspective, Orbns’ most salient feature is his well-documented anti-Semitism. According to Politico, during 2017 Hungarian parliamentary election Orbn promoted anti-Semitic images of powerful Jewish financiers seeking to control the world. He added that his government’s anti-migrant rhetoric endangers all minorities, including Jews, and his comparisons to the 1930s are unmistakable. Orbn was also accused to try to downplay Hungary’s role in the Nazi Holocaust. The fact that the Tories are presumably willing to overlook all of this reveals how their and their supporters’ accusation of anti-Semitism against Corbyn has always been a cynical ploy. After all, if Corbyn had encountered a true anti-Semite, we would never have heard the end of it. But due to the well-documented right-wing orientation of the UK media, Johnson largely gets a free pass. Part of a long history And his distant form the first time he did either. As The Canary has previously reported, before becoming Prime Minister, Johnson wrote a novel with strangely anti-Semitic tropes. He was also part of a group of deputies present at the unveiling of a statue of Nancy Astor. Astor was an MP who openly held anti-Semitic beliefs. This is clearly another glaring example of the double standard that the British media and establishment apply to politicians based on their ideological orientation. As academic Norman Finkelstein explained The Canary in an exclusive interview in 2019: The British elites suddenly discovered that we could use the anti-Semitism map to try to quell the genuine left-wing insurgencies among the population. And so what was once some sort of sectarian problem led by Jewish organizations loyal to the party line emanating from Israel against criticism of Israel, now it’s no longer sectarian because all the British elite have decided that ‘she was going to use that anti-Semitism card to stop Jeremy. Corbyn and the political insurgency he represents. Perhaps it is time for Labor members to accept that the 2019 election is not a frank fight. And that Corbyn should be reinstated as Labor leader. Featured Image Via Youtube







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos