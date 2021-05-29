Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency – May 28, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey Turkey has administered more than 28.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to official figures. As of Thursday, more than 16.32 million people had received their first doses, while more than 12.19 million had been fully vaccinated, according to a count from the Ministry of Health. The ministry has also confirmed 8,426 new cases of coronavirus, including 673 symptomatic patients, across the country in the past 24 hours. The number of new cases on Wednesday was 8,738. The total number of cases in Turkey is now over 5.22 million, while the death toll nationwide reached 46,970 with 183 new deaths, up 17 from the previous day. Israel’s recent actions in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories amounted to “crimes against humanity,” Turkey’s foreign minister said, addressing the UN Human Rights Council at the meeting. ‘an extraordinary session. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that the 1960 coup, Turkey’s very first military coup, was “still a bleeding wound to the heart of our nation”. Top Turkish and German tourism and economic officials met in Berlin to discuss ways to promote safe and reliable travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Turkey has started administering COVID-19 vaccines to people with disabilities, the country’s health minister said. Other global developments The UN Human Rights Council has passed a resolution that includes the urgent establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate Israel’s human rights violations. Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan has resigned, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday. Israel’s airstrikes during the latest conflict in Gaza may constitute war crimes, the head of the UN Human Rights Council said in a special session. More than 1.77 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide to date, according to figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal. EU leaders have expressed support for hosting the delayed Tokyo Olympics in a safe and secure manner despite opposition from various groups in the country. France played a role and bears political responsibility for the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis, the French president said in the African country. Copyright 2021 Anadolu Agency. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

