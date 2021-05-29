All the economic policy of the PM of Pak Imran Khan based on begging for alms, loans from the world: Bilawal





ANI | Updated: May 29, 2021 7:42 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 (NNA): Pakistani opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government for unsustainably borrowing money from international lending agencies, saying the prime minister “selected “had thrown” the land to the wolves “. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the prime minister must resign and return home before Pakistan reaches a point of no return, The News International reported. “The chosen prime minister, Imran Khan, has thrown the country to wolves, and successor governments will bear the burden of pulling Pakistan out of the crisis,” he said. In 2021 alone, Bilawal said the prime minister borrowed $ 10 billion with a sharp increase of 35%. “This incompetent and selected prime minister oversaw Pakistan’s external debt which increased to $ 116 billion from $ 95 billion with an increase of $ 21 billion,” he added.

He said Pakistan will never be able to repay these loans even if all national assets are mortgaged to our creditors. “This puts Pakistan in a precarious position, from which the country may not recover,” he added. “The chosen prime minister has pushed the country towards a highly compromised state. Under the burden of this vast accumulated debt,” he added. He said, to add insult to injury, the federal cabinet – which stands found to be the epitome of corruption – squandering that borrowed money. “The Prime Minister’s crony cabinet and capitalist mafias are embezzling money from the public treasury, he added. Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits and the current COVID-19 pandemic has further impacted economic growth. , its dependence on foreign commercial loans has grown at a rapid rate, with the country securing USD 3.110 billion through this out of a total of USD 7.2 billion in external loan inflows in the first eight months. (July-February) of current fiscal year The World Bank recently put in place tough conditions for USD 1.5 billion loans, such as an increase in electricity tariffs, the introduction of new energy policies and fiscal, putting the government led by Imran Khan in a difficult situation which is already seeking to review the International Monetary Fund Agreement (IMF). According to The News International, foreign commercial loans of $ 3.11 billion and $ 1 billion from Chinese deposits have helped the government rnment to achieve the net transfer of inflows of dollars in the current fiscal year. (ANI)

